South Africa

Disease management area boundaries extended in KZN to curb spread of foot and mouth disease

17 March 2025 - 19:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Foot and mouth disease is highly transmissible and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals, but does not affect humans.
Image: Aurélie Le Moigne/123rf.com/ File photo

The outbreaks of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in KwaZulu-Natal have not been successfully contained, with new cases recently detected in the Newcastle area.

“The disease has now spread beyond the initial disease management area (DMA) declared in 2021, when outbreaks of the SAT2 FMD strain first emerged in the province,” the department of agriculture said in a statement.

To curb further spread of the virus, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen decided to extend the boundaries of the DMA. This measure is aimed at controlling the movement of cloven-hoofed animals (cattle, sheep, and goats) and their derived products in affected areas.

“No cloven-hoofed animals, their products, or genetic material may be moved from, to, or within the DMA unless authorised by a state veterinary permit and in full compliance with the stipulated conditions of such permit.” 

The updated DMA boundaries will be officially declared in the government gazette in the coming days.

The extended DMA will now include the following municipalities: 

  • Big Five Hlabisa Local Municipality 
  • Mtubatuba Local Municipality 
  • Nongoma Local Municipality 
  • Ulundi Local Municipality 
  • Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipality 
  • Jozini Local Municipality 
  • Pongola Local Municipality 
  • Abaqulusi Local Municipality 
  • Mfolozi Local Municipality 
  • uMhlathuze Local Municipality 
  • Mthonjaneni Local Municipality 
  • Nqutu Local Municipality 
  • Nkandla Local Municipality 
  • uMlalazi Local Municipality 
  • Mandeni Local Municipality

FMD is a controlled animal disease in terms of the Animal Diseases Act. Any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) must be reported to the local state veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances.

TimesLIVE 

