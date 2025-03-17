South Africa

'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport

17 March 2025 - 06:53 By TimesLIVE
Cocaine pellets, pictured from a previous seizure. File photo.
Image: SAPS

A woman who swallowed cocaine pellets was taken to hospital in Cape Town after her arrest at the city's airport on Sunday, the Hawks say.

She had been a passenger on a flight from Brazil.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the 33-year-old also had cocaine hidden inside a sports bag. She is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Law enforcement has made numerous arrests of drug mule suspects in Johannesburg who were also travelling from Brazil.

Earlier this month, inspection of a shipment of boxes listed as hair products en route from Sao Paulo yielded cocaine worth an estimated R6m at OR Tambo International Airport. Last month, a man and a woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges after the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of R7.5m.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has pledged to clamp down on drugs entering the country.

TimesLIVE

