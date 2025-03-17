South Africa

Five suspects in custody over murder of JMPD official in Alexandra

17 March 2025 - 14:44 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Johannesburg metro police officer Judith Makwela.

The 54-year-old was off-duty and seated in her vehicle outside her home in River Park, Alexandra, on March 7 when a gunman opened fire. Her son and a bystander were wounded in the shooting.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the department's tactical unit traced a suspect believed to be involved in her murder to an address in Riverside, Alexandra, on Saturday. This helped lead them to the other suspects.

“Multiple rounds of ammunition, two firearms, pangas, an air gun and other items were recovered,” he said.

Metro police chief Patrick Jaca said: “We will not tolerate attacks on our officers. The swift and decisive action of our tactical response unit in apprehending these suspects demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for officer Makwela and her family.”

Her family disclosed she had been receiving threats and had complained of intimidation. The mother of two was the primary caregiver, as their father was fatally shot five years ago, her daughter told the SABC.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Off-duty Ekurhuleni metro cop shot dead

An off-duty Ekurhuleni metro police officer was shot dead in KwaThema in Ekurhuleni on Friday morning.
News
1 month ago

Tshwane metro officer killed in her home, allegedly by her partner

A Tshwane metro police department officer was allegedly fatally shot by her partner on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

Online romance with fake MEC, poison and a hit on cop

Details of how the wife of a slain KZN cop got involved with a convicted killer and a principal to murder her husband were revealed in the Durban ...
News
4 months ago

Off-duty cop and girlfriend die in Florida Road shooting

An off-duty police officer and his girlfriend died in a shooting outside a Florida Road restaurant in Durban on Tuesday.
News
5 months ago

Man accused of killing three friends, including a cop, denied bail — as families come to see what he looks like

On Tuesday members from the Hawks’ Durban serious organised crime investigation unit and metro police received information about one of the suspects ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights South Africa
  3. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  4. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa
  5. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith