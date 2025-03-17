South Africa

'I feel deeply hurt': witness expresses regret over fate of Joshlin Smith

17 March 2025 - 12:04 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A prayer service held last year for missing Joshlin Smith. File photo.
A prayer service held last year for missing Joshlin Smith. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

A former accused turned state witness on Monday said she feels deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

Lourentia Lombaard, who last week testified the child was “sold” to a traditional healer for R20,000, told the high court in Saldanha Bay she tried to stop Racquel “Kelly” Smith from going through with plans to have her daughter taken away but “she would not listen to me”.

“I feel very hurt. I’m a mother of four children,” she testified.

Lombaard said four days after Joshlin was reported missing, she saw Smith and her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis walking to their shack with an unknown man and woman. She called out to them and Smith replied: “Don't call my name so loudly because people are looking for me.”

She was searching for her son’s school clothes, an identification card and a bank card.

Lombaard testified they were alone in the shack when Smith told her somebody knew what she had done with Joshlin. She added a person was paying her to keep quiet. “I asked who is the person. She never told me.”

Smith told her a person looking for Joshlin wanted the child for her eyes and skin.

“After that Friday, I did not see Kelly,” she told the court.

Lombaard appealed to whoever had the child to return her alive.

Smith, Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn have pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Lombaard testified earlier about allegedly being offered a cut of R20,000 in exchange for her silence about what happened to Joshlin. However, she was ultimately not paid.

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Monday in the ...
News
3 hours ago

The court heard previously that after charges were dropped against Lombaard, her statement was taken on October 11 and 16. She agreed to turn state witness and “wanted to tell the truth and not hide anything”. 

She testified that on the day Joshlin went missing, February 19 2024, she had tried to establish how the couple planned to have Joshlin taken away.

The court heard evidence suggesting Smith had asked her boyfriend to get Joshlin ready at 2pm as that was when people would arrive to fetch her. Smith packed clothes for her daughter in a cooler box and left for work.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joshlin's mom will deny conversation about having children taken away: defence

Racquel “Kelly” Smith will deny ever having a conversation with an evangelist about a plan to get rid of her children months before her daughter went ...
News
3 days ago

Joshlin's mom spoke of movie-like plan to have 'bad' children taken away

Joshlin Smith's mother expressed disappointment at having to wait for people she expected would pay R20,000 to "take away" one or more of her ...
News
4 days ago

'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping testimony by teacher

Joshlin Smith's grade 1 teacher gave gripping testimony in the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of the missing child's mother on Wednesday in ...
News
5 days ago

Joshlin Smith trial hears about mother's stint in drug rehab

Eight years before allegedly "selling" her as yet unborn daughter Joshlin, Racquel “Kelly” Smith had allegedly been abusing drugs and neglecting her ...
News
5 days ago

'She was a good mother ... who used drugs': witness in Joshlin Smith trial

One of the people who employed Racquel “Kelly” Smith — mother of missing child Joshlin Smith — as a domestic worker said despite the hardships the ...
News
6 days ago

Detective testifies about 'muti theory' in disappearance of Joshlin Smith

Racquel Chantel Smith sat in the dock with heavily bandaged ankles as her kidnapping and human trafficking trial on Monday heard police had ...
News
6 days ago

'Joshlin has made me famous', missing girl's mother told police

"My child Joshlin has made me famous."
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights South Africa
  3. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa
  4. 'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial South Africa
  5. Motorists urged to be cautious as rain is expected this week South Africa

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith