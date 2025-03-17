La Roche-Posay recalls acne treatment due to benzene contamination concerns

Popular skincare brand La Roche-Posay has recalled one of its products due to possible benzene contamination.
“We regret to inform you that this product has been discontinued,” the company said on its website.
The popular dermatologist-recommended skincare brand has voluntarily recalled its Effaclar Duo Acne Spot Treatment, due to possible contamination from benzene, a substance linked to cancer risk.
.
“At La Roche-Posay, product safety is our highest priority. While our Effaclar Duo Acne Spot Treatment has a long-standing history of safe and effective use, recent testing revealed minimal traces of benzene. Though these trace levels do not pose a safety risk, we are committed to upholding the highest quality standards. Therefore, we have proactively decided to remove the limited remaining units of the current formula of Effaclar Duo from retailers,” said La Roche Posay in a statement.
The company said a new formula of the acne treatment was in development and would be launched in the near future.
Benzene is a chemical that can be found both in nature and as a result of human activities.
It is commonly associated with products like petrol and cigarette smoke, and long-term exposure has been shown to increase the risk of cancer.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall notice for several acne treatment products due to concerns about benzene contamination.
The FDA's testing, which began after several reports of potential contamination, found that six of the 95 acne products tested contained elevated levels of benzene.
These products include other popular brands such as Walgreens' Acne Control Cleanser, Proactiv's Skin Smoothing Exfoliator, and SLMD's Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion.
Despite the findings, the FDA emphasised that the majority of the tested products, about 90%, either showed undetectable or very low levels of benzene. However, the agency decided to issue the recall as a precautionary measure.
In its announcement, the FDA explained the potential risks posed by benzene exposure.
“Exposure to benzene can increase the risk of cancer.” said The FDA.
The FDA also reiterated the importance of manufacturers testing their products for possible contaminants, including benzene, to ensure consumer safety.
“FDA’s testing used validated test methods and assessed all benzoyl peroxide products identified by third-party laboratories as having elevated benzene levels that FDA was able to purchase at the time of testing, as well as additional marketed products,” said the FDA.
Founded in 1975, La Roche-Posay has built a strong reputation for offering high-quality skincare products that are both dermatologist-recommended and reasonably affordable.
The brand’s products, including the Effaclar Duo, have gained widespread popularity, particularly in South Africa, where its efficacy in treating acne has made it a go-to option for many.
The FDA has pledged to publish the full results of its testing in peer-reviewed journals in the coming months, offering greater transparency to consumers and manufacturers alike.
TimesLIVE
La Roche-Posay recalls acne treatment due to benzene contamination concerns
Image: La Roche-Posay
Popular skincare brand La Roche-Posay has recalled one of its products due to possible benzene contamination.
“We regret to inform you that this product has been discontinued,” the company said on its website.
The popular dermatologist-recommended skincare brand has voluntarily recalled its Effaclar Duo Acne Spot Treatment, due to possible contamination from benzene, a substance linked to cancer risk.
.
“At La Roche-Posay, product safety is our highest priority. While our Effaclar Duo Acne Spot Treatment has a long-standing history of safe and effective use, recent testing revealed minimal traces of benzene. Though these trace levels do not pose a safety risk, we are committed to upholding the highest quality standards. Therefore, we have proactively decided to remove the limited remaining units of the current formula of Effaclar Duo from retailers,” said La Roche Posay in a statement.
The company said a new formula of the acne treatment was in development and would be launched in the near future.
Benzene is a chemical that can be found both in nature and as a result of human activities.
It is commonly associated with products like petrol and cigarette smoke, and long-term exposure has been shown to increase the risk of cancer.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall notice for several acne treatment products due to concerns about benzene contamination.
The FDA's testing, which began after several reports of potential contamination, found that six of the 95 acne products tested contained elevated levels of benzene.
These products include other popular brands such as Walgreens' Acne Control Cleanser, Proactiv's Skin Smoothing Exfoliator, and SLMD's Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion.
Despite the findings, the FDA emphasised that the majority of the tested products, about 90%, either showed undetectable or very low levels of benzene. However, the agency decided to issue the recall as a precautionary measure.
In its announcement, the FDA explained the potential risks posed by benzene exposure.
“Exposure to benzene can increase the risk of cancer.” said The FDA.
The FDA also reiterated the importance of manufacturers testing their products for possible contaminants, including benzene, to ensure consumer safety.
“FDA’s testing used validated test methods and assessed all benzoyl peroxide products identified by third-party laboratories as having elevated benzene levels that FDA was able to purchase at the time of testing, as well as additional marketed products,” said the FDA.
Founded in 1975, La Roche-Posay has built a strong reputation for offering high-quality skincare products that are both dermatologist-recommended and reasonably affordable.
The brand’s products, including the Effaclar Duo, have gained widespread popularity, particularly in South Africa, where its efficacy in treating acne has made it a go-to option for many.
The FDA has pledged to publish the full results of its testing in peer-reviewed journals in the coming months, offering greater transparency to consumers and manufacturers alike.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Three ways to ensure you properly cleanse your skin
A skin journey for the premenopausal or menopausal woman
How to keep your festive-season glow throughout the year
Ready, steady, beauty reset
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos