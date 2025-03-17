South Africa

R2m bail for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas

17 March 2025 - 17:40
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The court ordered that Michael Lomas' UK passport and South African ID be surrendered to the investigating officer. File photo.
The court ordered that Michael Lomas' UK passport and South African ID be surrendered to the investigating officer. File photo.
Image: NPA.

The Johannesburg high court on Monday granted former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas bail of R2m with stringent conditions.     

Lomas was extradited from the UK in September last year. His case was eventually transferred to the high court to be joined with that of 11 others charged with him. They are facing 41 counts of corruption linked to R1.4bn that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017. 

“The court ordered that his UK passport and his South African identity document are surrendered to the investigating officer (and he is) barred from applying for travel documents,” Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. 

He said the court ordered that Lomas reside at a care home where he will be provided with the necessary assistance. Details of the home must be provided to the investigating officer. 

Mamothame said the court also ordered that Lomas obtain a smartphone equipped with a location monitoring facility, which would allow the investigating officer to track his movements. He also cannot leave  Gauteng without informing the investigating officer.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

State claims Lomas is a flight and suicide risk as it opposes his bail application

The state told the Johannesburg high court that former Eskom contractor Michael Harry Lomas was a suicide risk.
News
1 month ago

Lomas corruption case transferred to the Johannesburg high court

The R1.4bn corruption case against Michael Harry Lomas has been transferred to the Johannesburg high court, where he will appear on December 3.
News
4 months ago

Trumpeting success: Godfrey Lebeya lays out the best of Hawks' breakthroughs

From driving schools and illegal cigarette imports to Steinhoff, Digital Vibes and Eskom scandals — criminals are being brought down
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering South Africa
  3. Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights South Africa
  4. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  5. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith