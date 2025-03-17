TFR's improvement drives Thungela exports

Thungela Resources delivered 13.6-million tonnes of export saleable coal production in the year ended December, up from 12.2-million tonnes a year, earlier as Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) improved its performance in the second half of 2024.
TFR, which is responsible for transporting bulk commodities including coal and iron ore to ports for the export market, railed 51.9-million tonnes of coal for the mining industry in 2024, up from 47.9-million tonnes a year as its operations ramped up after a maintenance shutdown in July.
Thungela, which was established after Anglo American spun off its South African thermal coal assets, said its saleable production for 2024 had exceeded guidance of between 11.5-million and 12.5-million tonnes.
The performance was driven by improved output from the Zibulo and Khwezela mine without introducing previously decommissioned sections, it said. The group expects export saleable production for 2025 of 12.8Mt to 13.6Mt due to improved productivity and the performance of TFR.
Thungela CEO July Ndlovu told journalists after the release of the group's results on Monday that TFR's improved performance came as little surprise after turnaround efforts in partnership with the industry.
Ndlovu expects the entity to likely rail up to 60-million tonnes for the industry in the coming year based on its current performance.
“I expect that they will start getting into that range of 55-million tonnes and 60-million tonnes with some confidence. They will need additional equipment to go beyond 60-million tonnes and to do that reliably. I think the 55-million tonnes to 60-million tonnes, they can do reliably. Are we going to see some months where they beat that 60-million tonnes? I am sure they will. At this stage, I would not plan beyond 60-million tonnes,” he said.
Ndlovu said as part of a collaboration relationship the coal industry had offered logistical, management and procurement where it can pay for spare parts and recover the costs from Transnet.
“Some of the things we have been doing with Transnet are related to signalling, spares for locomotives. We continue to offer support on security through the mutual corporation agreement,” said Ndlovu.
Thungela generated earnings before interest depreciation and amortisation of R6.3bn and net profit of R3.5bn with Ensham, its Australian asset, contributing R676m to net profit in 2024. A final dividend of R11 per share was declared, taking the total dividend to R13 per share.
The board has also approved a share buyback of up to R300m. Ndlovu said Thungela prudently allocates capital after declaring a R13 total dividend for the year ended December 2024 amid weaker profits due to falling prices.
Speaking to Business Times, Ndlovu said the group's capital allocation framework was simple.
“We have always said our business needs to have a cash buffer of somewhere between R5bn and R6bn, at the interim results we reduced the buffer to R4.4bn, we have rebuilt it to R5.4bn. We have been prudent from that point of view. We know the cash generation potential for our business. If we thought we were not going to generate cash, we would not have declared the dividend,” said Ndlovu.
TimesLIVE
TFR's improvement drives Thungela exports
Image: Business Day/Geoff Brown
Thungela Resources delivered 13.6-million tonnes of export saleable coal production in the year ended December, up from 12.2-million tonnes a year, earlier as Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) improved its performance in the second half of 2024.
TFR, which is responsible for transporting bulk commodities including coal and iron ore to ports for the export market, railed 51.9-million tonnes of coal for the mining industry in 2024, up from 47.9-million tonnes a year as its operations ramped up after a maintenance shutdown in July.
Thungela, which was established after Anglo American spun off its South African thermal coal assets, said its saleable production for 2024 had exceeded guidance of between 11.5-million and 12.5-million tonnes.
The performance was driven by improved output from the Zibulo and Khwezela mine without introducing previously decommissioned sections, it said. The group expects export saleable production for 2025 of 12.8Mt to 13.6Mt due to improved productivity and the performance of TFR.
Thungela CEO July Ndlovu told journalists after the release of the group's results on Monday that TFR's improved performance came as little surprise after turnaround efforts in partnership with the industry.
Ndlovu expects the entity to likely rail up to 60-million tonnes for the industry in the coming year based on its current performance.
“I expect that they will start getting into that range of 55-million tonnes and 60-million tonnes with some confidence. They will need additional equipment to go beyond 60-million tonnes and to do that reliably. I think the 55-million tonnes to 60-million tonnes, they can do reliably. Are we going to see some months where they beat that 60-million tonnes? I am sure they will. At this stage, I would not plan beyond 60-million tonnes,” he said.
Ndlovu said as part of a collaboration relationship the coal industry had offered logistical, management and procurement where it can pay for spare parts and recover the costs from Transnet.
“Some of the things we have been doing with Transnet are related to signalling, spares for locomotives. We continue to offer support on security through the mutual corporation agreement,” said Ndlovu.
Thungela generated earnings before interest depreciation and amortisation of R6.3bn and net profit of R3.5bn with Ensham, its Australian asset, contributing R676m to net profit in 2024. A final dividend of R11 per share was declared, taking the total dividend to R13 per share.
The board has also approved a share buyback of up to R300m. Ndlovu said Thungela prudently allocates capital after declaring a R13 total dividend for the year ended December 2024 amid weaker profits due to falling prices.
Speaking to Business Times, Ndlovu said the group's capital allocation framework was simple.
“We have always said our business needs to have a cash buffer of somewhere between R5bn and R6bn, at the interim results we reduced the buffer to R4.4bn, we have rebuilt it to R5.4bn. We have been prudent from that point of view. We know the cash generation potential for our business. If we thought we were not going to generate cash, we would not have declared the dividend,” said Ndlovu.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Richards Bay exports up 10% in 2024 amid rail improvement
Richards Bay Coal Terminal turned the corner in 2024
Better-than-expected recovery for Thungela in second half of 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos