UCT adds isiXhosa to official languages to promote multilingualism and inclusivity

In a move towards promoting multilingualism and inclusivity, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has officially added isiXhosa to its list of official languages.
This shift, a major step in the university's commitment to transformation, will see isiXhosa used alongside English and Afrikaans in all university communications.
The decision to implement this new language policy was announced by UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mosa Moshabela.
“In underscoring our commitment to multilingualism, inclusivity and transformation in line with our Vision 2030 ... the UCT council, at its last ordinary meeting in December, approved the UCT language policy together with its framework for implementation,” said Moshabela.
The new policy not only elevates isiXhosa but also supports the development of other South African indigenous languages. Alongside isiXhosa, South African Sign Language (SASL), Afrikaaps (Kaaps), Khoekhoegowab and N|uu have been identified as languages for further development at UCT.
This initiative seeks to embrace the diversity within the university's community and create an environment where language is recognised as a vital resource for learning, research, and communication.
“This policy will help us embrace both the extraordinary diversity within our community and an environment where language is valued as a resource for learning, research and communication,” said Moshabela.
“The revised UCT language policy promotes multilingualism — with English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans as the official languages of the university. In addition, the policy identifies Afrikaaps (Kaaps), South African Sign Language (SASL), Khoekhoegowab and N|uu as languages for development by UCT,” he said.
He said the policy was also aimed at encouraging the use of indigenous languages in various academic and administrative contexts.
One of the key elements of the policy is its focus on promoting marginalised South African indigenous languages in teaching, learning, research and communication.
“The policy emphasises promoting marginalised South African indigenous languages in teaching, learning, research and communication. This includes supporting isiXhosa as a language of instruction, alongside English, and encouraging students and staff to incorporate multilingual approaches into their academic work,” said Moshabela.
As part of the new policy, undergraduate students who are not proficient in an indigenous language will be encouraged to take a course in isiXhosa communication. This initiative aims to foster greater cultural understanding and multilingualism across campus.
For postgraduate students, the policy introduces an important change.
“We aim to require PhD abstracts to be translated into one of the marginalised indigenous languages. Additionally, we will support the use of official languages in theses and dissertations,” said Moshabela.
Further, the policy is committed to supporting research in and about indigenous languages. The university will provide resources for scholars and promote the development of discipline-specific language tools.
“We will also encourage research on multilingual pedagogues for higher education.”
In keeping with the new policy, UCT's internal communications, including notices and announcements, will be made available in at least two of the official languages where the medium and occasion allow.
Moshabela said the university is committed to ensuring that communication with external stakeholders is linguistically inclusive, respecting language preferences and incorporating the UCT language policy.
Faculties, as well as the Professional, Administrative Support, and Service (PASS) departments, will be required to develop language implementation plans tailored to their specific needs.
These plans will be subject to approval by the senate and will undergo regular reviews every five years.
“The language policy committee will support these efforts by, among others, providing translation services, supporting multilingual teaching strategies and promoting research in indigenous languages.”
Moshabela said the policy reflected UCT’s commitment to ensuring that language was no longer a barrier to education but a bridge to knowledge, advancement and innovation. “By striving towards being a multilingual environment, we aim to empower our students and staff to engage with diverse languages and cultures, thereby contributing to an inclusive and transformative academic experience.”
TimesLIVE
