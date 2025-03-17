South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

17 March 2025 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE
The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Monday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial

A day before Joshlin Smith went missing, her mother confided in a friend that she had sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000, Lourentia Lombaard ...
News
3 days ago

Joshlin's mom will deny conversation about having children taken away: defence

Racquel “Kelly” Smith will deny ever having a conversation with an evangelist about a plan to get rid of her children months before her daughter went ...
News
3 days ago

'My child is on a boat to West Africa': Joshlin Smith trial hears gripping testimony by teacher

Joshlin Smith's grade 1 teacher gave gripping testimony in the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of the missing child's mother on Wednesday in ...
News
5 days ago

Joshlin's mom spoke of movie-like plan to have 'bad' children taken away

Joshlin Smith's mother expressed disappointment at having to wait for people she expected would pay R20,000 to "take away" one or more of her ...
News
4 days ago
