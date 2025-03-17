South Africa

Winner of R10.8m lotto jackpot plans to buy a 'comfortable, beautiful home' for his family

The winner had to check his ticket about 10 times to make sure he had really won.

17 March 2025 - 17:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The winner purchased his ticket via a banking app with a R60 wager, selecting his numbers manually. File photo.
The winner purchased his ticket via a banking app with a R60 wager, selecting his numbers manually.  File photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

The first plan of the lucky winner of a R10.8m lotto jackpot is to purchase a comfortable, beautiful home for his family, something he believes will take a huge weight off his shoulders.

ITHUBA has confirmed that the lucky winner has come forward to claim his winnings from last Wednesday's draw.

“I checked my ticket about 10 times to ensure I had really won. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

The winner purchased his ticket via a banking app with a R60 wager, selecting his numbers manually. 

Having to check his ticket several times to fully believe his good fortune, he said he immediately shared the thrilling news with his wife and two of his closest friends. 

He plans to use his prize money wisely to improve his family’s life.

“I will not quit my job. I will continue to work, but now I’ll do so without the anxiety of stretching every cent to meet my family’s needs. I encourage people to play the lottery. You never know when your lucky day will come. I, for one, will continue to Phanda, Pusha, Play,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“It’s always incredibly fulfilling when a long-time player finally wins. We are delighted for the winner and wish him and his family nothing but the best as they embark on this exciting new chapter,” Mabuza said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘I’m excited to better my life and that of my family’: self-employed father bags R8.4m in Lotto Plus 1 jackpot

A self-employed father who won R8.4m in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot in last Wednesday's draw plans to buy a car and grow his business.
News
5 days ago

‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto

A resident of Rustenburg in the North West who bagged R5.2m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.
News
1 week ago

KZN woman wins R5.3m lotto using late father's old numbers for R5 bet

The winner, who is in her 20s, and her sister have been raising their younger siblings after the deaths of both parents.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I apologise to the coloured community: Ex-SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize on ... South Africa
  2. Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering South Africa
  3. Check-in delays at airports hampering LIFT and FlySafair flights South Africa
  4. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  5. Home of diamond Ponzi scheme accused to be preserved South Africa

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith