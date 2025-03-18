He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story

Medical doctor Celiwe Dada, a mother of two, has captured the attention of the internet with her powerful story of surviving an abusive marriage.



Through TikTok videos, Dada opened up about her personal life, revealing the emotional and financial toll her marriage had taken on her.



The video has sparked a conversation on abuse, particularly how it affects women from all walks of life, including those who are educated and professionally accomplished. In her video, Dada spoke candidly about her decision to share her story and how it might resonate with other women in similar situations.



“I know that there are other women who are going through what I'm going through and I felt that if a doctor comes out and says, 'Listen, I know what you're talking about when you say you have been abused, I have been going through the very same thing,' I knew that it would unlock a different conversation,” said Dada.

Dada’s story began at church where she met her future husband, who was active in the church’s media team. At the time, she was a medical student in her fourth year.



“He was a good-looking man, very active in church, and incredibly kind to me. When I met him, he was doing well for himself, and our conversation always aligned. I said I had found the man I would build my future with,” said Dada.

The reality of their relationship took a sharp turn when Dada bought her husband, who owned a barbershop, an expensive car. She shared that she agreed to buy a vehicle that cost R15,000 a month for her growing family.



“At the time, I was doing my Com-Serve, and he convinced me to buy a car that stretched my finances. This is where things started to go wrong,” said Dada in her TikTok video.

Despite the challenges, the couple’s situation worsened when the car was involved in an accident in 2021. While the insurance covered the damages, Dada suggested purchasing a more affordable car to ease the financial burden.



Her husband refused, insisting they maintain a higher status by owning a Mercedes-Benz.



“He said he wasn’t going to downgrade. His status, in his eyes, was too high to drive anything less,” Dada explained.



The new car cost R23,000 a month, including insurance, which put further strain on their finances and ultimately affected their ability to care for their children.