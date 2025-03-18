South Africa

'How many times a day': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial

18 March 2025 - 18:15 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Racquel Chantel Smith during the pre-trial hearing in the Joshlin Smith disappearance case. File photo.
Racquel Chantel Smith during the pre-trial hearing in the Joshlin Smith disappearance case. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A key state witness in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial was questioned by the defence on Tuesday about her use of illegal drugs.

Lourentia Lombaard, a former co-accused who turned state witness, previously testified that Racquel “Kelly” Smith allegedly confided in her that Smith's daughter Joshlin was sold to a sangoma for R20,000 because she, Smith, was struggling financially.

Attorney Fanie Harmse, representing Kelly's boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, questioned Lombaard about her relationship with boyfriend Ayanda Letoni who at one stage sold drugs to Kelly and Boeta.

Harmse asked if Letoni knew Joshlin, to which she replied he knew the girl was Kelly's child.

Having heard earlier testimony about the three accused and Lombaard consuming narcotics together, he asked how many times a day she smoked Mandrax or Tik (crystal meth).

“When I smoked drugs, it would be two or three times a day if Ayanda gave me money, then I would smoke in that period. But now and then it would be a week smoking drugs,” said Lombaard.

Paulina Tshosa, who volunteered at a high school, testified about walking to a hair salon at the informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 18 last year — the day before Joshlin went missing — when she passed what appeared to be a couple having a heated argument.

Tshosa heard the woman [who later turned out to be Kelly] tell the man, ek gaan jou wys [I will show you]” and then saw her pull a child [Joshlin] into her shack. A pink flop flop was left behind.

Judge Nathan Erasmus asked if Kelly's threat to the man was to take Joshlin away and the witness confirmed it. Smith's attorney Rinesh Sivnarain, however, told the court the couple did not have an argument and his client would deny pulling the child inside her shack.

The next day at work, the school receptionist showed Tshosa a post about a missing child. After seeing the photograph she said: “This child’s mother must tell the truth as this child did not disappear”. She believed Smith had fought with Appollis and had taken out her frustration on the child, who may have been hurt.

A neighbour's sister later told her they were still looking for a child and a pink flop flop had been found near a beach. Kelly later said “my child does not have a pink flip-flop”.

The trial continues. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Tuesday in the ...
News
11 hours ago

Joshlin's mom will deny conversation about having children taken away: defence

Racquel “Kelly” Smith will deny ever having a conversation with an evangelist about a plan to get rid of her children months before her daughter went ...
News
5 days ago

'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial

A day before Joshlin Smith went missing, her mother confided in a friend that she had sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000, Lourentia Lombaard ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering South Africa
  2. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa
  3. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  4. 'No one will be left without their grant': Sassa and Postbank on migration to ... South Africa
  5. Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump Putin call set to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine war | REUTERS
Joshlin Smith court trial