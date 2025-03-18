Man accused of assault at SA Antarctic base has apologised, says department

The department's update on the situation comes on the heels of a Sunday Times report about concerns at the base, situated 170km inland of the Antarctica ice shelf. The concerns were contained in an email sent by one of the team, who claimed concerns about the accused member had been raised while there was still a chance for him to removed and sent home aboard the SA Agulhas II.
However, the department denied ignoring warning signals and said there were no indications that anybody needed to be removed from the base.
“The department confirms that there were no incidents that required any of the nine overwintering team members to be brought back to Cape Town. If such incidents occurred, the management team of the department would have replaced such an overwintering team member with immediate effect, as the DFFE’s position on the matter is clear: zero tolerance for any misconduct that would affect the working and relationship conditions at the SANAE IV.
“At the time the vessel departed for Antarctica on February 1, all was in order.
“The alleged assault between two members of the overwintering team was reported on February 27. The department immediately activated the response plan to engage the individuals involved through trained professionals to mediate and restore relationships at the base.
“This process has been ongoing on an almost daily basis to ensure that those on the base know that the department is supportive and willing to do whatever is needed to restore the interpersonal relationships, but also firm in dealing with issues of discipline.”
Environment minister Dion George will help with mediation efforts, the department said.
“Dr George will be engaging the team to reassure them of his support and commitment to their wellbeing. He emphasises that careful management is required to give comfort to those at the base and also to their families.
“The willingness of the team to engage in wellness programme interventions, as well as the professional and independent counselling, will assist in crafting a solution. The ultimate goal would be that all at the SANAE IV are safe and healthy, working together as a team to advance the very important work they are performing in Antarctica.”
TimesLIVE
Man accused of assault at SA Antarctic base has apologised, says department
Entire over-wintering team receiving professional counselling
Image: Andre Jurgens
The overwintering team member accused of assault and sexual harassment at South African's remote research base in Antarctica has apologised and shown remorse, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE) has confirmed.
The accused SANAE IV team member has also agreed to participate in psychological evaluation, while the rest of the team receive professional counselling.
“The alleged perpetrator has willingly participated in further psychological evaluation, has shown remorse and is willingly co-operative to follow any interventions recommended,” the department said late on Monday.
“He has written a formal apology to the victim and is willing to verbally apologise to all members at the base. The department has also implemented a longer-term, sustained intervention process through trained professional counselling services to restore the relationships and build a healthy working environment.”
The department confirmed being alerted to the alleged assault on February 27, after the SA Agulhas II vessel had left to return home after delivering the overwintering team, which is due to spend another year together.
A separate case of sexual harassment, involving the same team member and a second victim, is also being investigated, the department said.
SA team fear for safety at Antarctica base after 'assaults, death threat'
The department's update on the situation comes on the heels of a Sunday Times report about concerns at the base, situated 170km inland of the Antarctica ice shelf. The concerns were contained in an email sent by one of the team, who claimed concerns about the accused member had been raised while there was still a chance for him to removed and sent home aboard the SA Agulhas II.
However, the department denied ignoring warning signals and said there were no indications that anybody needed to be removed from the base.
“The department confirms that there were no incidents that required any of the nine overwintering team members to be brought back to Cape Town. If such incidents occurred, the management team of the department would have replaced such an overwintering team member with immediate effect, as the DFFE’s position on the matter is clear: zero tolerance for any misconduct that would affect the working and relationship conditions at the SANAE IV.
“At the time the vessel departed for Antarctica on February 1, all was in order.
“The alleged assault between two members of the overwintering team was reported on February 27. The department immediately activated the response plan to engage the individuals involved through trained professionals to mediate and restore relationships at the base.
“This process has been ongoing on an almost daily basis to ensure that those on the base know that the department is supportive and willing to do whatever is needed to restore the interpersonal relationships, but also firm in dealing with issues of discipline.”
Environment minister Dion George will help with mediation efforts, the department said.
“Dr George will be engaging the team to reassure them of his support and commitment to their wellbeing. He emphasises that careful management is required to give comfort to those at the base and also to their families.
“The willingness of the team to engage in wellness programme interventions, as well as the professional and independent counselling, will assist in crafting a solution. The ultimate goal would be that all at the SANAE IV are safe and healthy, working together as a team to advance the very important work they are performing in Antarctica.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Taking the plunge: SA scientist leads expedition to deep African seabed
SA’s ‘Old Lady of the Sea’ sets off on maiden voyage under private ownership
Highly contagious avian influenza reaches remote Marion Island
Polar ship commander's voyage to success leads past storms and icebergs
Having flown off Everest, SA paraglider aims for Antarctica’s highest peak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos