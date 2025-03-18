Towards a corruption-free future: insights from the G20 ACWG

The G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) is important in the global fight against corruption, addressing issues that transcend borders and impact nations worldwide.

With SA holding the G20 presidency for 2025, the ACWG has emerged as a vital platform for collaboration among member states to strengthen international anti-corruption efforts.

Established in 2010 in response to the increasing complexity of corruption and its detrimental effects on economies, governance and public trust, the ACWG is guided by the St. Petersburg Strategic Framework. This framework allows the ACWG to develop action plans focused on practical contributions to combat corruption.