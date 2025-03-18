South Africa

POLL | Are financial institutions doing enough to support borrowers?

18 March 2025 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Are financial institutions doing enough to help those in need — or is the system failing to provide sufficient assistance? Stock photo.
Are financial institutions doing enough to help those in need — or is the system failing to provide sufficient assistance? Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

With nearly 20-million South Africans holding R2.5-trillion in loans, the question is: are financial institutions truly helping borrowers — or is the system failing them?

The latest Credit Stress report shows a 3.2% increase in total debt, with overdue balances now at R200bn. Credit card and retail debt are growing, while home loans and vehicle financing trends vary by age and income.

The report highlights that credit acquisition peaks between the ages of 35 and 45, yet many are struggling with overdue balances.

While good credit management is essential for building wealth, rising debt levels suggest that more support is needed to prevent financial hardship.

Are financial institutions doing enough to help those in need or is the system failing to provide sufficient assistance?

TimesLIVE

MORE:

KZN officials push for National Treasury support as Ithala faces liquidation threat

The KwaZulu-Natal government has called on National Treasury director-general Dr Duncan Pieterse to make a decision on the loan application it has ...
News
17 hours ago

A crisis looms as we argue over money

GNU partners need to urgently find common ground on how the Treasury is going to boost revenue
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

'Lobola should be for virgins only,' says podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa

"They are a very fair indicator of why black communities are so broken."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LISTEN | Stubborn wage gap: black South Africans earn the least, below national average

Black South African households earn the lowest wages, below the national average and 21% of what their white counterparts earn.
News
3 weeks ago

Debt remains big salary drain, but Gen Z and millennials expect cash hike in 2025

Consumer insights show credit access remains a top priority for South Africans but many are concerned about high costs and economic uncertainty
News
1 month ago

Will you retire by the age of 65? Insurer suggests that may not be the case

While the official retirement age in SA remains 65, new research highlights a concerning reality for many South Africans.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. POLL | Is the expulsion of SA’s ambassador to US justified? Politics
  2. POLL | What's your take on dating in the workplace? South Africa
  3. POLL | What do you think of the Bushiris' extradition order to SA? South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think contributes to the high number of bus accidents? South Africa
  5. POLL | What are you expecting from the 2025 budget speech? Politics

Most read

  1. Cash under the bed: Suspect arrested for money laundering South Africa
  2. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa
  3. 'Drug mule with cocaine in stomach' arrested at Cape Town airport South Africa
  4. 'No one will be left without their grant': Sassa and Postbank on migration to ... South Africa
  5. R2m bail for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump Putin call set to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine war | REUTERS
Joshlin Smith court trial