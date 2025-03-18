With nearly 20-million South Africans holding R2.5-trillion in loans, the question is: are financial institutions truly helping borrowers — or is the system failing them?
The latest Credit Stress report shows a 3.2% increase in total debt, with overdue balances now at R200bn. Credit card and retail debt are growing, while home loans and vehicle financing trends vary by age and income.
The report highlights that credit acquisition peaks between the ages of 35 and 45, yet many are struggling with overdue balances.
While good credit management is essential for building wealth, rising debt levels suggest that more support is needed to prevent financial hardship.
Are financial institutions doing enough to help those in need or is the system failing to provide sufficient assistance?
POLL | Are financial institutions doing enough to support borrowers?
Image: 123RF
With nearly 20-million South Africans holding R2.5-trillion in loans, the question is: are financial institutions truly helping borrowers — or is the system failing them?
The latest Credit Stress report shows a 3.2% increase in total debt, with overdue balances now at R200bn. Credit card and retail debt are growing, while home loans and vehicle financing trends vary by age and income.
The report highlights that credit acquisition peaks between the ages of 35 and 45, yet many are struggling with overdue balances.
While good credit management is essential for building wealth, rising debt levels suggest that more support is needed to prevent financial hardship.
Are financial institutions doing enough to help those in need or is the system failing to provide sufficient assistance?
TimesLIVE
MORE:
KZN officials push for National Treasury support as Ithala faces liquidation threat
A crisis looms as we argue over money
'Lobola should be for virgins only,' says podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa
LISTEN | Stubborn wage gap: black South Africans earn the least, below national average
Debt remains big salary drain, but Gen Z and millennials expect cash hike in 2025
Will you retire by the age of 65? Insurer suggests that may not be the case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos