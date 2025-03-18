He thanked traditional leaders, leaders of the ANC and DA, Ray Nkonyeni Business Association, Green Net, local ratepayers' associations, the South African National Taxi Council in Ugu District, and many others. A key part of the initiative had been ensuring open and respectful communication with local communities and organisations.
The project’s closure will have an impact on residents, particularly those who rely on the bridge for daily transportation.
“We all acknowledge the closure will affect all residents — rich and poor. It is for these reasons that we agreed to hold hands and pull behind a common goal of 'Inspiring Hope for a Better Future',” said Sibiya.
As the repair work progresses, the P464 will be used as an alternative route. The department of transport is also awaiting approval from national minister Barbara Creecy to waive toll fees at the Oribi Toll Gates, north and south.
“If the toll waiver for the N2 is granted, there would be concurrent repair of P464 alongside the bridge, ensuring a safer and more efficient travel route for all users,” said Sibiya.
In line with the project’s goal to benefit local communities, about 120 community members will be employed, providing them with 528 days of work and combined salaries totalling about R11.7 million.
Sibiya said a public liaison committee is to be appointed by March 28.
The recruitment of committee members will take place from April 11 and work on site is set to begin on May 11 after work permits are approved.
Additionally, emerging contractors will receive contracts worth an estimated R7.6m, contributing to the local economy and benefiting small businesses in the area.
Sibiya said security would be a priority throughout the project and police were involved to root out rogue elements or construction mafias.
TimesLIVE
R190m allocated for Umzimkhulu River bridge as six-month repair project gets under way
Image: KZN department of transport
