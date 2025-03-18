South Africa's new cannabis ban: what you need to know

The recent blanket ban on cannabis and hemp products in foodstuffs has sparked controversy among cannabis experts and industry players.
The health department gazetted the decision on March 7, banning the import, manufacture and sale of any food products containing cannabis or its derivatives.
This includes components from the cannabis sativa plant such as hemp seed oil, hemp flour and cannabis-infused drinks.
The decision, published under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, has raised concerns about public safety, regulatory gaps and potential pressure from powerful industries.
The rationale behind the ban includes concerns about public safety, with fears that unregulated edible cannabis products may reach vulnerable consumers, including minors.
The absence of a national framework for the safe production and testing of these products has led to the ban, but critics argue it will also stifle the potential economic benefits of cannabis legalisation.
The new policy also highlights a significant contradiction in the government. The ban comes shortly after the passing of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, which allows private cultivation of cannabis for personal use.
The contrast between these two policies has sparked debates about whether the government is fully committed to cannabis legalisation.
The ban removes cannabis-derived food products such as hemp seeds, oil and protein powder from retail shelves.
The focus now shifts to the pharmaceutical sector, as cannabis and hemp derivatives are increasingly used to treat severe medical conditions, including cancer, Parkinson's and arthritis.
Medical cannabis is available on prescription from authorised practitioners and can be dispensed by registered pharmacists.
While the move has drawn criticism, some suspect it may stem from concerns about potential lobbying by the pharmaceutical and alcohol industries, which could lose market share to cannabis products.
The full effect of the ban remains to be seen, especially as the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act remains inactive until a regulatory framework is established.
As South Africa navigates its cannabis policies, questions linger about the government’s approach to regulation and the future of the growing industry.
The new ban reflects debates about safety, economic empowerment and the balance between regulation and legalisation.
TimesLIVE
South Africa's new cannabis ban: what you need to know
Image: www.pixabay.com
The recent blanket ban on cannabis and hemp products in foodstuffs has sparked controversy among cannabis experts and industry players.
The health department gazetted the decision on March 7, banning the import, manufacture and sale of any food products containing cannabis or its derivatives.
This includes components from the cannabis sativa plant such as hemp seed oil, hemp flour and cannabis-infused drinks.
The decision, published under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, has raised concerns about public safety, regulatory gaps and potential pressure from powerful industries.
The rationale behind the ban includes concerns about public safety, with fears that unregulated edible cannabis products may reach vulnerable consumers, including minors.
The absence of a national framework for the safe production and testing of these products has led to the ban, but critics argue it will also stifle the potential economic benefits of cannabis legalisation.
The new policy also highlights a significant contradiction in the government. The ban comes shortly after the passing of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, which allows private cultivation of cannabis for personal use.
The contrast between these two policies has sparked debates about whether the government is fully committed to cannabis legalisation.
The ban removes cannabis-derived food products such as hemp seeds, oil and protein powder from retail shelves.
The focus now shifts to the pharmaceutical sector, as cannabis and hemp derivatives are increasingly used to treat severe medical conditions, including cancer, Parkinson's and arthritis.
Medical cannabis is available on prescription from authorised practitioners and can be dispensed by registered pharmacists.
While the move has drawn criticism, some suspect it may stem from concerns about potential lobbying by the pharmaceutical and alcohol industries, which could lose market share to cannabis products.
The full effect of the ban remains to be seen, especially as the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act remains inactive until a regulatory framework is established.
As South Africa navigates its cannabis policies, questions linger about the government’s approach to regulation and the future of the growing industry.
The new ban reflects debates about safety, economic empowerment and the balance between regulation and legalisation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
'Illegal' and 'not safe': Stern warning on illegal trading of cannabis
Cannabis cures: are CBD oil's health benefits overhyped?
WATCH | Forget just smoking it - now you can sip on a cannabis beer
Gauteng pays for protesters at dagga trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos