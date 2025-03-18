South Africa

Tshwane introduces pregnancy ultrasound services in clinics

18 March 2025 - 17:14
The service is offered to pregnant women before 24 weeks of pregnancy to enhance maternal and neonatal healthcare.
Image: 123RF

The Tshwane health department has announced the introduction of “Siyakubona,” a pregnancy ultrasound service for pregnant women in selected primary healthcare clinics in the city.

“With the acquisition of state-of-the-art ultrasound devices and the comprehensive training of our nursing staff, we are poised to offer expectant mothers early and accurate prenatal assessments to optimise maternal and neonatal outcomes,” Tshwane health MMC Tshegofatso Mashabela said.

“By providing reliable ultrasound services before 24 weeks gestation we can play a pivotal role in reducing stillbirths and improving pregnancy outcomes in our community.”

She urged pregnant women to use this opportunity to be able to identify potential pregnancy complications and determine how far the pregnancy is.

“Through these efforts, we aim to empower women with the necessary information and support for a healthy pregnancy journey. The introduction of Siyakubona represents a significant stride forward in our commitment to equitable, accessible and high-quality healthcare services for all residents of Tshwane.

“We are dedicated to fostering a healthcare system that prioritises preventive care, early intervention and patient-centred approaches to promote maternal and neonatal health at every stage. As we embark on this new initiative, the Tshwane health department remains dedicated to fostering collaboration with community members, healthcare providers and stakeholders to ensure the success and sustainability of Siyakubona — pregnancy ultrasound services.”

She hoped this would have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of mothers and their children.

“Through initiatives such as Siyakubona, we strive to create a healthier and more resilient community where every woman has access to comprehensive and inclusive maternal and neonatal care. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the health and wellbeing of mothers and babies in Tshwane, building a healthier future for generations to come.”

