South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith

18 March 2025 - 09:19 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

A former accused turned state witness told the court on Monday that she was deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin.

Lourentia Lombaard, who last week testified the child was “sold” to a traditional healer for R20,000, told the high court in Saldanha Bay she tried to stop Racquel “Kelly” Smith from going through with plans to have her daughter taken away but “she would not listen to me”.

TimesLIVE

