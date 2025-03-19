South Africa

Break-in at eThekwini's city integrity and investigations unit

19 March 2025 - 11:59 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Police are investigating a break-in at the eThekwini municipality's City Integrity and Investigations unit on Saturday. The CIIU probes fraud and corruption.
eThekwini municipality city manager Musa Mbhele has called on the police to probe a break-in at the city's integrity and investigations unit (CIIU) office on Saturday.

The CIIU, headed by former Hawks top cop Jimmy Ngcobo, is responsible for investigating fraud and corruption-related cases.

The unit is probing more than 300 complaints and it has been reported that some of its investigators have been threatened.

This is the second break-in at municipal offices in less than three months.

The first took place in January in the human settlements department office at Embassy Building during which sensitive municipal documents were allegedly stolen.

This came amid an investigation into several employees over the allegedly fraudulent transfer of millions meant for housing projects. 

Mbhele condemned the latest incident, urging police to apprehend the culprits.

“What is of great concern is the CIIU office, which is tasked with the huge responsibility of rooting out fraud, corruption and maladministration in the municipality, has been targeted by criminals. However, we will not be deterred in our quest to root out fraud and corruption without fear or favour,” he said.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the motive was unknown and the matter had been reported to police.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Ntathu Ndlovu said investigations were at an early stage.

