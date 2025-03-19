South Africa

Court terminates relationship between deadbeat dad and his children

One child did not want to keep any photographs of his father while the other said he did not remember him

19 March 2025 - 16:10
Tina Hokwana Legal Practitioner
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The mother was declared the sole holder of responsibilities and rights of guardianship in respect of the children. Stock photo.
The mother was declared the sole holder of responsibilities and rights of guardianship in respect of the children. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The high court in Johannesburg has ruled in favour of a mother and terminated the parental responsibilities and rights of her husband in respect of their two children.

The parties were married on December 12 2009 and had two minor children, the oldest born in 2012 and the youngest in 2015. According to the mother, the parties separated in 2016 when her partner informed her that he was leaving them. Since then, the man has played no active role in the lives of the minor children.

The man last had contact with the children in 2016 during an appointment at the office of the Family Advocate.

The court heard that despite a recommendation from the Family Advocate for re-bonding therapy, the man did not attend any scheduled sessions, even after the mother arranged and negotiated a reduced rate. The husband subsequently cancelled all appointments, including a supervised contact session.

The mother said the father had been inconsistent in complying with his maintenance obligations and had refused to sign documentation for the children to obtain passports, despite them being avid sportsmen with opportunities to travel overseas.

A Voice of the Child report compiled by a social worker concluded that the children had no emotional attachment to the father and that terminating his rights and responsibilities would be in their best interests.

I fought with all my might: Denise Zimba’s custody nightmare

Generations star says she is R300,000 behind on legal obligations after court sent her girls back to Germany.
News
3 days ago

The children had explicitly stated that they did not wish to have any contact with their father, the oldest even refusing to keep any photographs of him, and the youngest stating that he did not remember him.

The court referred to section 28(1)(a) of the Children’s Act that provides that a court may, on application, terminate or suspend any or all the parental responsibilities and rights that a parent has in respect of a child.

In considering such an application, section 28(4) requires the court to assess the best interests of the child, the relationship between the child and the parent whose rights are being challenged, the degree of commitment shown by the parent towards the child, and any other factor relevant to the determination of the child’s welfare.

Judge Du Plessis highlighted that the father had failed to maintain a personal relationship with the children, failed to show commitment to the children’s wellbeing, and to provide financial and emotional support to them.

Du Plessis said the man had himself to blame for his children not wanting a relationship with him.

It was further added that the man’s failure to consent for the minor children to obtain passports further cemented the fact that by restricting their future opportunities and failing to facilitate their development (which includes, in this case, supporting their education and travel), confirmed the lack of support.

The court concluded that the law and the facts compelled it to act in the best interests of the minor children. “They are entitled to a future free of unnecessary emotional distress, and to the security of knowing that those responsible for their upbringing are consistently there for them.”

In the circumstances, the court ordered that the man’s parental responsibilities and rights of guardianship and care in respect of the minor children be terminated.

Their mother was declared the sole holder of responsibilities and rights of guardianship in respect of the children.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I don’t think I will ever recover’ — Moshe Ndiki opens up about heartbreak and betrayal

"I remember leaving court and crying in the car. My divorce rocked me."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Royal Zulu divorce drama: South African traditions are having to change with the times

Though the Zulu people still cherish the institution of marriage, western culture is changing their attitudes towards divorce
News
1 week ago

'Conflicted' judge had been counsel in same matter

Judicial Service Commission's conduct committee considers complaint against judge Richard Mkhabela who ruled on a matter he was once involved in
News
3 weeks ago

Divorcing dads in bitter custody battle over ‘yours and mine’ brood

Father denying access to his ex ordered to undergo drug tests after sleeping pill addiction allegations
News
1 month ago

SA mom accused of child abduction ordered to reunite son with Aussie dad

Woman loses fight to stay in SA with her family after court finds her efforts to take her son away from his dad are unlawful
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Privacy concerns must be managed for maintenance defaulters’ blacklisting ... News
  2. Beneficiaries frustrated as maintenance garnishee orders go unpaid South Africa
  3. Dad has parental rights terminated after proving ex-wife cheated and he's not ... News

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  4. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa
  5. 'How many times a day': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS