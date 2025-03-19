EMPD officials are upset about reductions in overtime allocations, and planned the driven route to the Germiston Civic Centre to meet with mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza for a response to a memorandum of demands.
In the memorandum, dated February 26, they also listed grievances over how promotions are carried out, a wide discrepancy between salaries paid to VIP officials in their department compared with ground level staff, and perceived inequality across Gauteng, with better salaries and working conditions for those at the Johannesburg metro police department.
“Historically, officers have benefited from overtime, which has been regarded as part of their salary, enabling them to meet financial obligations such as loan approvals and other necessities,” the memo states.
The reduction to 16 hours, it said, “placed officers below the standard living scale and eroded morale”.
Calling for equal treatment across metros in the province, the memo said: “JMPD officers work 16 days per month (four days on, four days off) with higher salaries than EMPD officers who work 24 days per month.
“We dedicate our lives to serving and protecting the City of Ekurhuleni, and it is time the leadership of the municipality reciprocates the commitment with fair and just policies.”
Ekurhuleni traffic cops stage highway protest in strike over overtime cuts
Image: EMPD via Facebook
Striking Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officials embarked on a highway protest on Wednesday morning, causing massive traffic disruptions east of Gauteng, including near OR Tambo International Airport and suburbs such as Bedfordview.
The protest was scheduled for between 6.30am and 11am, according to a notice issued by the organisers.
City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the officials are on an illegal strike.
He confirmed significant disruptions to traffic on key arterial routes.
This included the R24 westbound between the OR Tambo interchange and Electron interchange, resulting in heavy delays.
Dlamini said: “Protests are also impacting all lanes on the N3 northbound between Heidelberg and Elands, causing extensive traffic congestion.”
Motorists reported disruptions to traffic on the R21 south.
Dlamini said the overtime reductions “form part of the city’s broader financial sustainability strategy aimed at ensuring responsible fiscal management and efficient service delivery”.
“We strongly condemn this unlawful protest action as it compromises public safety and disrupts the daily commute of thousands of residents and visitors.”
Dlamini said the city is engaging with relevant stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to resolve the situation swiftly.
Motorists are urged to exercise patience, seek alternative routes where possible and remain vigilant.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure residents the city is committed to restoring normal traffic flow and stability as soon as possible.”
