South Africa

Eskom loses five units, announces stage 2 load-shedding until 5am

Public urged to use electricity sparing

19 March 2025 - 19:14 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday night. Stock photo.
Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Wednesday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Eskom on Wednesday evening announced it had implemented stage 2 load-shedding. 

In a short statement, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the power utility faced a loss of five generation units before peak period and Eskom had consequently implemented stage 2 load-shedding at 6.25pm which will remain in effect until 5am on Thursday.

“We continue to prioritise planned maintenance to strengthen system reliability ahead of the winter months, while ensuring adherence to environmental and licensing conditions.

“In light of the ongoing system constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly,” Mokwena said.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience caused and said it will continue to provide updates as required.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

R2m bail for former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas

The Johannesburg high court on Monday granted former Eskom contractor  Michael Lomas bail of R2m with stringent conditions.
News
2 days ago

What to do with extra waste from Koeberg nuclear power station?

Community stakeholders have raised concerns about the life extension of Koeberg nuclear power station
News
1 hour ago

'Millions paid in power grab bribes'

Company allegedly 'captured' Emfuleni municipal officials to steal Eskom electricity
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Eskom transformers seized in Winterveldt, suspect behind bars

Police seized 28 Eskom transformers valued at about R1.7m.
News
1 week ago

Load-shedding lifted for now but concerns over out-of-action Koeberg

Koeberg nuclear unit 2 is yet to return to operation.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Load-shedding affects consumer behaviour, lowers confidence: Busa News
  3. 'Load-shedding not due to sabotage' — electricity minister South Africa

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  4. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa
  5. 'How many times a day': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS