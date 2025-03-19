South Africa

Former cop in dock in connection with murder of girlfriend’s daughter

19 March 2025 - 07:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The girl was on her way to school when she was allegedly fatally stabbed by the former police officer. File image
The girl was on her way to school when she was allegedly fatally stabbed by the former police officer. File image
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A former police officer is accused of violent behaviour towards his girlfriend and at his parental home before the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Mehlape Malesela Andries, 43, appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of intimidation, arson and murder.

Andries, who was previously stationed at Yeoville police station in Johannesburg, allegedly targeted his girlfriend, the mother of the murdered teenager, in a series of escalating threats and violent acts, said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the National Prosecuting Authority's Limpopo spokesperson.

"It is alleged Andries began sending her threatening text messages. A case of intimidation was opened against him. The next day, he reportedly went to her rental home and set fire to the door.

"On March 14 in Ga-Thoka, Andries encountered the deceased, who was on her way to Klass Mothapo Secondary School with friends. He allegedly stabbed her twice with a knife, resulting in her death."

Malabi-Dzhangi said they had subsequently learned the accused’s parents had obtained a protection order against him, barring him from entering their home.

The case has been postponed to March 24 for Andries to obtain legal representation. He remains in custody.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | ‘Men, you don’t own women’: ANC’s Mbalula slams GBV

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged men to stop viewing women as possessions, saying the mentality of thinking they own women because ...
Politics
2 months ago

The app that can save women’s lives

Youth-friendly chatbot Zuzi is being trained by vulnerable groups in their slang, writes Claire Keeton
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

'The elderly suffer physical, emotional and economic abuse': experts weigh in after viral assault video

More organisations and businesses need to get involved in protecting the elderly, experts say
News
8 months ago

Tenacious Limpopo detective ensures justice for GBV victims

'I find solace in seeing justice prevail and perpetrators held accountable. This is a testament to my unwavering passion for my work.'
News
3 months ago

Limpopo detective shares how he fights to bring justice to sexual offence victims

Det-Sgt Bongani Mthombeni is a champion in the fight against gender-based violence
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  2. Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to April South Africa
  3. Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial South Africa
  4. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa
  5. Trump revokes secret service protection for Biden's children Hunter and Ashley ... World

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS