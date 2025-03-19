Gauteng policeman arrested in Limpopo for drug possession

Limpopo police arrested a 44-year-old police officer from Gauteng for possession of drugs and a suspected stolen motor vehicle along the N1 South outside Polokwane on Wednesday afternoon.

“The police constable from Silverton detectives component was found in possession of 2,095 sachets of nyaope worth about R85,000 and was driving a suspected stolen Nissan NP200 with Gauteng registration plates,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

His service pistol was also confiscated during the arrest. The suspect was detained at Westernburg police station and is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said any police officer who broke the law will face severe consequences. Hadebe said the arrest should send a clear warning that no-one was above the law.

