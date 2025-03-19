South Africa

Glenwood High pupil dies during warm up for hockey game

19 March 2025 - 06:57 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A grade 10 Glenwood High pupil died on Tuesday during a warm up session for a hockey match
A grade 10 Glenwood High pupil died on Tuesday during a warm up session for a hockey match
Image: Google Image

A grade 10 Glenwood High pupil died on Tuesday while warming up for a hockey match.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department said: “The pupil was participating in a warm up soccer game when he requested to be substituted and stepped aside for air. Tragically, he collapsed and despite the tireless efforts of paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“On receiving the news, the head of department Nkosinathi Ngcobo immediately rushed to the scene with the pupil's family, teachers and other departmental officials to offer support during this difficult time.”

In a statement school principal Pierre Jacobs confirmed the news.

“We appreciate and understand there will be much speculation and potential for misinformation at this traumatic time, and therefore wanted to confirm there had been an incident where a boy collapsed after an activity and despite efforts by Glenwood staff and ALS Paramedics he passed away.”

The principal is expected to address the school at assembly on Wednesday.

The department said it would provide counselling to pupils, staff and the family.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Grade 12 Krugersdorp pupil dies after pitch collision at school cricket match

Retshegofetse Sennelo collided with a teammate during the match as they attempted to intercept a ball struck into the outfield. He succumbed to ...
News
1 month ago

One pupil shot dead, another dies from suspected food poisoning at Riverlea school

The Gauteng department of education has expressed sadness over the deaths of two pupils from Wilhelmina Hoskins Primary School in Riverlea.
News
3 months ago

Grade 4 pupil dies after swallowing coin at Western Cape school

A Western Cape school pupil has died after swallowing a coin.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to April South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial South Africa
  4. Trump revokes secret service protection for Biden's children Hunter and Ashley ... World
  5. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa

Latest Videos

Trump, Putin call ends with halt on Ukraine energy facility strikes | Reuters
Secrets of the Penguins | Official Trailer | National Geographic