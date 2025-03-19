South Africa

More than R33m spent on Stilfontein operations to curb illegal mining

19 March 2025 - 06:33
North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said it is suspected corruption was involved in alleged illegal mining kingpin James “Tiger” Tshoaeli's escape. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

North West acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng has revealed police have spent more than R33m on deployments in Stilfontein operations since August 2024.

Briefing the joint sitting of parliament's portfolio committees on police and minerals and petroleum resources regarding illegal mining on Tuesday, Asaneng said R23.6m was spent on deployment costs for 944 police officers and R9.8m on overtime costs.

“There were many occasions where members had to work more than the prescribed hours of duty to conduct the operation,” he said.

More than 1,500 illegal miners surfaced from abandoned shafts in Stilfontein and more than 90 bodies were retrieved.

Asaneng said 1,826 suspects were arrested, and most were illegal immigrants.

Of these, 1,128 were Mozambican, 473 were Zimbabweans, 26 were South Africans, 197 were Basotho, and one each from the DRC and Malawi.

They were charged with illegal mining, illegal immigration, possession of gold-bearing material valued at R46m and unlawful possession of explosives.

“A total of 242 dockets were opened and all have appeared before the courts. Out of that, 35 dockets have been finalised. There have also been 477 deportations. .”

Investigations to find the alleged illegal mining kingpin, James Neo Tshoaeli, known as Tiger, who escaped from custody, are ongoing.

“We are making progress. We have engaged with our counterparts in Lesotho. We believe very soon positive results will come out of the investigation.”

TimesLIVE

