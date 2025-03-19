South Africa

Naledi Pandor appointed UP honorary professor in education

19 March 2025 - 13:20
Former international relations and co-operations minister Naledi Pandor has been appointed a University of Pretoria honorary professor in the faculty of education.
Image: Dirco

The University of Pretoria (UP) has appointed former cabinet minister Naledi Pandor as an honorary professor in the faculty of education.

The university described Pandor's appointment as “strategic and important”, citing the contribution she will be making to research and student and staff development without remuneration.

“Professor Pandor is a leader whose impact on education, policy and innovation, and whose unwavering commitment to advancing higher education and sustainable development, aligns perfectly with the mission of the centre,” said UP vice-chancellor and principal Prof Francis Petersen.

“It is truly a privilege to have someone of her calibre join our academic network in this esteemed role.”

Pandor received a PhD in education from UP in 2019. She served as a cabinet minister in different portfolios, including higher education and international relations and co-operation from 2004 until July 2024.

The university's registrar has confirmed she can use the title “professor.”

Peterson attributed Pandor's passion for education to her background as a teacher. He said the honorary professorship was a testament not only to Pandor’s academic abilities, but to her ethical values as a leader.

“Balancing the responsibilities of a cabinet minister and PhD student was no easy task. She meticulously planned her schedule and dedicated every available moment outside work and politics to her studies, even reducing her public engagements. Despite the challenges, she remained committed to her academic goals.”

Pandor described her appointment as “an incredible honour”, adding her experience as a student prepared her for her role as international relations and co-operation minister, a position she occupied from 2019 until 2024.

She explained her decision to go back to academia after retiring from government.

“When you retire, it is a very peculiar experience when you’ve worked most of your life. I’ve worked for more than 40 years and have always been very busy. In July last year, when I realised this was it and I should let others take over, I sat at home for a bit and thought about what I would do,” Pandor said.

She was welcomed by her former PhD supervisor Prof Chika Sehoole, who was dean of the faculty of education at UP.

Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulated Pandor on her appointment.

“It is an honour to stand on the shoulders of giants like Pandor, whose mentorship and guidance continue to inspire me. I consider her a mentor, mother and constant source of wisdom as we navigate the challenges facing our higher education system. Her contribution to the sector is invaluable, and I wish her every success in this exciting new chapter.”

TimesLIVE

