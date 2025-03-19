POLL | What are your thoughts on the new cost-cutting meal plan in South Africa's prisons?

The correctional services department recently implemented a cost-cutting meal plan aimed at saving more than R200m annually.
The revised 12-day cycle menu was designed with input from a nutrition expert to meet the dietary needs of inmates. The goal is to ensure a balanced diet consisting of proteins, carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, while also redirecting funds towards self-sufficiency and sustainability projects.
The initiatives include providing inmates with opportunities to produce their own food, make furniture and develop vocational skills.
However, since the introduction of the new meal plan, inmates have reported complaints about hunger and poor-quality food.
Instead of the balanced meals promised, many say they have been served watery soya beans, boiled eggs and inadequate portions of carbohydrates such as pap or slices of bread.
The new diet also includes alternating proteins such as pork, beans, beef, chicken, fish and giblets, but inmates have expressed dissatisfaction with the meals.
