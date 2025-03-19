South Africa

South Africa aims for October removal from FATF greylist

19 March 2025 - 18:56 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat says being on the watch list "has been good for South Africa, as many of our key institutions, especially in law enforcement, were deliberately weakened under state capture". File photo.
National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat says being on the watch list "has been good for South Africa, as many of our key institutions, especially in law enforcement, were deliberately weakened under state capture". File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

South Africa hopes to be removed from an international financial crime watchdog's "grey" list in October this year, given the work that is under way to fix identified issues, with only two items remaining, a National Treasury official said on Wednesday.

Being placed on the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list in 2023 was a reputational setback for Africa's most advanced economy, and analysts had said it could complicate its attempts to obtain funding and support from multilateral development institutions and official lenders.

The list includes 25 countries placed under special scrutiny as they implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Speaking at a financial sector conference, National Treasury official Ismail Momoniat said being on the watch list "has been good for South Africa, as many of our key institutions, especially in law enforcement, were deliberately weakened under state capture."

State capture is a type of systematic corruption whereby small groups take control or influence government institutions and regulators for their own personal gain.

Standard Bank downplays risks of Expropriation Act

An analysis of the contentious Expropriation Act, conducted by banking giant Standard Bank, has concluded that the legislation does not threaten ...
Business Times
3 days ago

"The good news is that we've only got what are called two action items to do," he told the conference.

One item he said, relates to proving a sustained increase in investigations and in prosecutions for serious and complex money laundering activities, in particular involving professional money laundering networks or enablers and third party money laundering.

South Africa must also demonstrate a sustained increase in identification, investigations and prosecution of the full range of terrorist financing activities.

Momoniat said the remaining two items "are the toughest" as it is a big challenge to find and prove third party money laundering.

"If we address all the items by June, as. ... I think it's quite likely we'll pass the test," FATF will approve an onsite visit in September, Momoniat said.

If South Africa passes the site visit test, it will exit the watch list in October, he added

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA a step closer to being removed from greylist, says FATF

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced the upgrade of four of the six outstanding action items by South Africa at the conclusion ...
News
3 weeks ago

Greylist exit ‘by October’

FATF praises South Africa’s progress in addressing its concerns but two action items still outstanding
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Froneman retires but ready to help fix ‘broken’ country

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO sees his postretirement focus as being on getting South Africa off the greylist
Business Times
3 weeks ago

VICTOR KGOMOESWANA | FATF-type action plan is needed to address income inequality

Progress in addressing 16 of 22 actions highlighted by the Financial Action Task Force proves the government can act decisively — so why is it ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago

The FIC’s role in assisting SA exit the grey list

SPONSORED | The country has made significant strides in addressing the Financial Action Task Force's action items and is expected to be fully ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  4. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa
  5. 'How many times a day': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS