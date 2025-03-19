State's key witness breaks down twice in Joshlin trafficking trial
Court hears witness made mistakes in her testimony
The state's key witness broke down twice during cross-examination on Wednesday, halting the human trafficking trial regarding missing Joshlin Smith as she received medical attention.
Former co-accused Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard was questioned closely by the defence about parts of her explosive testimony alleging the girl was sold by her mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith to a traditional healer in February last year.
Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn have pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and human trafficking charges in the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
The court heard during cross-examination that Lombaard had made a mistake four times in one aspect of her evidence and she appeared distressed.
Lombaard previously testified that on February 18 2024 she went to the shack occupied by Smith and Appollis at about 9am with her children. However, during cross-examination by attorney Fanie Harmse, representing Appollis, he asked why she did not mention this in her section 204 statement when she turned state witness.
The cross-examination of the state’s section 204 witness in the kidnapping and human trafficking trial of Joshlin Smith is expected to continue today.https://t.co/Cd2OVaw0JZ pic.twitter.com/zvCOpt29TW— SABC News (@SABCNews) March 19, 2025
Judge Nathan Erasmus pointed out to Lombaard that she had said four times she was with her children that morning. However, she backtracked, saying she had made a mistake because the children did not accompany her.
“Only now you are telling me you made a mistake four times, any explanation to this?” asked Erasmus.
Lombaard said: “I feel sorry. I feel hurt, my lord that I cannot explain it.”
The court was adjourned when Lombaard became emotional, struggled to breathe and was helped outside to get medical attention.
It was an abrupt end to intensive scrutiny of her evidence by the defence.
Earlier in the day, Erasmus told her: “I do not want to upset you or get your guard up unnecessarily. I take it is your first time testifying in court. I’ll accept that but what will happen at the end of the court [case], the defence will argue you didn’t answer the questions and you were going on long tangents — it's one of the factors that will determine your credibility.”
The multipurpose centre serving as the court venue had many empty chairs in the large public gallery on Wednesday. Joshlin’s biological father Jose Emke and Smith’s mother Rita Yon were absent.
The case was postponed until Thursday.
