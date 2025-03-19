South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith

19 March 2025 - 09:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Thursday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I feel deeply hurt': witness expresses regret over fate of Joshlin Smith

A former accused turned state witness on Monday said she feels deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
News
1 day ago

'How many times a day': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial

Lourentia Lombaard, a former co-accused who turned state witness, previously testified that Racquel “Kelly” Smith allegedly confided in her that ...
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith

The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Tuesday in the ...
News
1 day ago

'I sold my child to a sangoma': witness drops bombshell in Joshlin trial

A day before Joshlin Smith went missing, her mother confided in a friend that she had sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000, Lourentia Lombaard ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  2. Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to April South Africa
  3. Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial South Africa
  4. Niger orders three Chinese oil officials out of country, sources say Africa
  5. Trump revokes secret service protection for Biden's children Hunter and Ashley ... World

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 19 March 2025
Judge demands answers as Trump official defends deportation flights | REUTERS