100 trees to be planted in Diepsloot park for international day of forests

One hundred trees are to be planted in Diepsloot Memorial Park on Friday to mark the International Day of Forests (IDF), furthering efforts to promote environmental sustainability and urban greening.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 International Day of Forests in 2012.

Several indigenous tree species suitable for the Johannesburg climate will be planted at the cemetery by deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Bernice Swarts and Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.

These trees were donated by the World Resources Institute as part of the SUNCASA project funded by the Canadian government.

The species to be planted are:

20 Harpephyllum caffrum (Marula)

20 Searsia lancea (Rhus Lancea)

20 Olea africana (African Olive)

20 Vachellia xanthophloea (Fever Tree)

20 Senegalia galpinii (Brown-leafed Scented Thorn)

“These indigenous species are well-suited to the local climate and will contribute to the long-term ecological health of the area by promoting biodiversity, enhancing carbon sequestration, and supporting the resilience of urban ecosystems,” said Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Chris Vondo.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo spokesperson Jenny Moodley said the International Day of Forests aptly coincided with Human Rights Day “to remind us that with our rights to a healthy environment comes the responsibility to grow the tree canopies in urban centres”.

She said the planting of trees in Diepsloot was part of a national drive to plant a million trees as mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa through the 10-million trees programme.

The Diepsloot cemetery was constructed in 2007. In line with Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo's philosophy to create “cemeteries for the living”, it is on a hillside and acts as a nature conservation buffer.

Its award-winning design features Afrocentric landscaping and uses all the natural elements of earth, air, metal, wood, wire and fire.

TimesLIVE