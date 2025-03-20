18 months in jail for man who poured faeces on Free State health worker

Tshediso Mbele, the 38-year-old male patient who was convicted of assault after he poured a bucket of faeces on a health worker in Thabong Clinic last year, was on Thursday sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.

The Welkom magistrate's court also ordered Mbele to serve the remaining five years of his previous 15-year sentence for rape, for which he was on parole at the time of the attack on the health worker in July last year.

“Consequently, he will serve a total of six years and eight months in prison,” Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

He said the assault on the health worker took place after Mbele expressed dissatisfaction with the speed of service during his visit to the clinic. After leaving voluntarily, he returned the next day with a bucket of excrement, which he poured on the unsuspecting health worker, causing chaos and forcing the clinic to close prematurely.

After the attack, Mbele boasted about his actions on social media, demonstrating a lack of remorse and highlighting the premeditated nature of his actions, Mvambi said.

A case was opened with the police, which revealed that Mbele was a parolee. He was quickly apprehended for both the assault and the violation of his parole conditions.

Mvambi said the affected health worker and other staff members received counselling from the department and returned to their duties, showcasing their resilience and commitment to patient care.

Monyatso Mahlatsi, Free State health MEC, expressed confidence in the justice system and commended the health worker for her strength and determination to seek justice.

“We commend her for standing firm in the face of adversity and pursuing justice against her perpetrator. We are also pleased that during Human Rights Month, which includes International Women’s Day on March 8, the courts have upheld the rights of health workers as fundamental human rights,” Mahlatsi said.

Mahlatsi said the department hoped the sentence sent a clear message to society that violence and abuse would not be tolerated in health facilities.

TimesLIVE