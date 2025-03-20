South Africa

Attempted murder case against Edwin Sodi pulled from court roll

20 March 2025 - 12:33 By Gugu Mashinini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Edwin Sodi appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, where the attempted murder charge against him was withdrawn from the roll.
Edwin Sodi appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, where the attempted murder charge against him was withdrawn from the roll.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The attempted murder case against businessman Edwin Sodi has been struck from the court roll after the complainants withdrew.

It is believed an out-of-court settlement was reached with his estranged wife Nthateng Lerata, who laid charges against him in 2022.

Lerata alleged she and a male friend were attacked by Sodi in the couple’s Bryanston home. It was reported at the time he allegedly attempted to shoot at them but the gun misfired. 

At the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, Sodi said he was relieved the case was over. He said it had been a time-consuming process as he had appeared in court more than 20 times.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Socialite Edwin Sodi buys nightclub in the Mother City

Businessman and socialite Edwin Sodi is expanding his nightclub business.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'Sodi is my friend,' Paul Mashatile tells ethics committee

Mashatile, in affidavit to parliament, rejects corruption allegations
News
9 months ago

It wasn’t me: Sodi blames dead partner for Rooiwal upgrade mess

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has blamed his late partner in the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant tender, saying the completion of the ...
News
1 year ago

Minnie Dlamini speaks on how trolls cost her job opportunities

"I've lost a lot of business as a result of people making up stories about me," said Minnie.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Ethics committee wants Pinky Kekana reprimanded for R170k she got from Edwin Sodi

Deputy minister in the presidency Pinky Kekana faces a reprimand from the National Assembly for not declaring R170,000 she received from ...
Politics
2 years ago

ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi wanted by cops after gun incident at marital home

Charges of assault and pointing of a firearm have been opened up against ANC benefactor and businessman Edwin Sodi after he allegedly attacked his ...
News
3 years ago

READ MORE:

Socialite Edwin Sodi buys nightclub in the Mother City

Businessman and socialite Edwin Sodi is expanding his nightclub business.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'Sodi is my friend,' Paul Mashatile tells ethics committee

Mashatile, in affidavit to parliament, rejects corruption allegations
News
9 months ago

It wasn’t me: Sodi blames dead partner for Rooiwal upgrade mess

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has blamed his late partner in the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant tender, saying the completion of the ...
News
1 year ago

Minnie Dlamini speaks on how trolls cost her job opportunities

"I've lost a lot of business as a result of people making up stories about me," said Minnie.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Ethics committee wants Pinky Kekana reprimanded for R170k she got from Edwin Sodi

Deputy minister in the presidency Pinky Kekana faces a reprimand from the National Assembly for not declaring R170,000 she received from ...
Politics
2 years ago

ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi wanted by cops after gun incident at marital home

Charges of assault and pointing of a firearm have been opened up against ANC benefactor and businessman Edwin Sodi after he allegedly attacked his ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Almost 70,000 South African inquiries about US refugee relocation: Chamber South Africa
  4. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  5. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa

Latest Videos

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy launches the 2025 Easter Road Safety campaign
Medics struggle to revive Sudan's hungry with trickle of aid supplies | REUTERS