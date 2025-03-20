Flood victims get new homes in KZN from charitable foundation

The Collen Mashawana Foundation, in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), gave new homes to 10 families affected by the 2021 floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The last two homes were handed over to the Ngidi and Phoswa families on Tuesday.

The families expressed their gratitude and reflected on when the tragedy happened.

“I was heartbroken, I was there when it happened I watched it fall apart and saw all our things get destroyed, it even fell on our cat and killed it ... There are others in the area who need help with housing. I hope the government can help,” said a representative for the Ngidi family.

The Ngidi family said that they did not believe it when the foundation contacted them because many had come and promised to help but never delivered. “However, when we saw how quickly they came back to start the work, it was as if the house was already there and we were filled with joy.”

Zondi Phoswa, who was also affected by the 2021 floods, said she felt hopeless as she did not have money and no-one was coming to help her and her family.. She had to ask other family members to take in her grandchildren as she could not live with them there any more.

“I felt that it's better I die here alone instead of them dying with me too,” Zondi said.

“The councillor, together with community members, helped me get assistance from the Collen Mashawana Foundation. I hope the foundation can help my neighbour as well,” Zondi said.