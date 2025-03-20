South Africa

Flood victims get new homes in KZN from charitable foundation

The Collen Mashawana Foundation, in partnership with the IDC, gave new homes to 10 families who were affected by the 2021 floods

20 March 2025 - 19:22 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Collen Mashawana Foundation in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) provided new homes to 10 families affected by the 2021 flood in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The Collen Mashawana Foundation in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) provided new homes to 10 families affected by the 2021 flood in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Image: Provided

The Collen Mashawana Foundation, in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), gave new homes to 10 families affected by the 2021 floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The last two homes were handed over to the Ngidi and Phoswa families on Tuesday.

The  families expressed their gratitude and reflected on when the tragedy happened.

“I was heartbroken, I was there when it happened I watched it fall apart and saw all our things get destroyed, it even fell on our cat and killed it ... There are others in the area who need help with housing. I hope the government can help,” said a representative for the Ngidi family. 

The Ngidi family said that they did not believe it when the foundation contacted them because many had come and promised to help but never delivered. “However, when we saw how quickly they came back to start the work, it was as if the house was already there and we were filled with joy.”

Zondi Phoswa, who was also affected by the 2021 floods, said she felt hopeless as she did not have money and no-one was coming to help her and her family.. She had to ask other family members to take in her grandchildren as she could not live with them there any more.

“I felt that it's better I die here alone instead of them dying with me too,” Zondi said. 

“The councillor, together with community members, helped me get assistance from the Collen Mashawana Foundation. I hope the foundation can help my neighbour as well,” Zondi said.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) handed over two homes to the Ngidi and Phoswa families on Tuesday.
The Collen Mashawana Foundation in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) handed over two homes to the Ngidi and Phoswa families on Tuesday.
Image: Provided

“We are proud to have made a tangible difference in the lives of these deserving families,” said Gushwell Brooks, CEO of the foundation. “We appreciate the collaborative spirit and support of the IDC and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to drive positive change in our communities.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN flood nightmare: ‘I watched my mother and neighbours washed away right in front me’

The families were part of more than 100 moved into the area from nearby Mega Village, next to Umlazi Mega City, after devastating floods in 2021
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | KZN floods a sign of a deeper problem

Let’s face it: there’s a serious issue with town planning in our municipalities
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Level 6 disruptive rainfall warning for KZN

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to be on high alert for disruptive rain and flooding after the South African Weather Services issued a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Almost 70,000 South African inquiries about US refugee relocation: Chamber South Africa
  4. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  5. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson