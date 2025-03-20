South Africa

Four people killed, student and two others wounded in shooting at Doornfontein taxi rank

20 March 2025 - 10:35
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four people were killed during a morning shootout in suspected taxi violence at Doornfontein taxi rank.
Four people were killed during a morning shootout in suspected taxi violence at Doornfontein taxi rank.
Image: 123RF

Four people were killed on Thursday morning when a group of armed men stormed a taxi rank in Doornfontein in downtown Johannesburg and fired randomly.

According to police, four people were declared dead on the scene while three were taken to hospital with injuries. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said one of the wounded was a university student who was waiting for a bus.

She said the shooting was suspected to be related to taxi violence and the matter would be investigated by the provincial taxi violence unit.

Police are also investigating a shooting at the Zonkizizwe taxi rank which claimed the lives of three people on Wednesday.

“It is reported that unknown people driving a white BMW randomly shot at bystanders at the rank. The deceased were identified as taxi drivers. Two passengers were injured and taken to hospital,” Nevhuhulwi said.

No arrests have been made yet.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Q&A with deputy transport minister over taxi violence

Another week in the life of the minibus taxi industry with 51 buses torched, two bus drivers assassinated and 14 killed in a head-on collision. ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Taxi-bus violence: deals on route sharing, competitive pricing models needed to avert conflict, says expert

This as two Rea Vaya bus drivers were murdered in Johannesburg and arson was reported at Putco and NTI depots in Mpumalanga and the North West
News
4 weeks ago

IN PICS | On the hunt for killers and answers in crime-ridden Amaoti

Families of three victims shot dead during a crime-fighting meeting are left reeling and say they will never get justice for their deaths
News
1 week ago

‘Bad actors’ using private security companies as private militias in SA, warns security expert

Concerns mount in wake of fatal Sandton shooting
News
1 week ago

Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm

Former member of the SAA board Yakhe Kwinana has been arrested for allegedly unleashing a reign of terror on residents, extorting them and also ...
News
1 day ago

Minibus taxi mafia must be crushed

Unless the minibus taxi industry is brought to heel, South Africa will have no formal bus or rail services, writes William Gumede
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Almost 70,000 South African inquiries about US refugee relocation: Chamber South Africa
  4. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  5. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa

Latest Videos

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy launches the 2025 Easter Road Safety campaign
Medics struggle to revive Sudan's hungry with trickle of aid supplies | REUTERS