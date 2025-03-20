South Africa

Four suspected extortionists killed in shoot-out with police

20 March 2025 - 14:28 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Four men alleged to be extortionists died in a shoot-out with police on Thursday.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

Four alleged extortionists died in a shoot-out with police on Dumisani Makhaye Drive outside KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Thursday.

Police cordoned off the scene at the intersection with the M25 as detectives gathered evidence around a red VW Polo. The bodies of three men were inside the car while a fourth lay on the road, metres away. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

