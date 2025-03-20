Four alleged extortionists died in a shoot-out with police on Dumisani Makhaye Drive outside KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Thursday.
Police cordoned off the scene at the intersection with the M25 as detectives gathered evidence around a red VW Polo. The bodies of three men were inside the car while a fourth lay on the road, metres away.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Four suspected extortionists killed in shoot-out with police
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
