South Africa

Funeral parlour enhances stringent security after theft of bodies

20 March 2025 - 16:45
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The bodies of a child and two men were illegally removed from a funeral parlour in Kuruman. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

A funeral parlour in Kuruman in the Northern Cape which was broken into with three bodies stolen on Monday says it has deployed additional investigators and search teams to assist in locating the stolen remains.

Motheo Wa Bophelo Funerals said the act of desecration was inhumane and deeply depressing for the affected families, its staff and the community.

Police said at about 1.30am on Monday two men entered the guard room at a private funeral home and assaulted, tied up and blindfolded the security guard.

“The suspects allegedly fled with three corpses,” provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said.

The funeral parlour said it had been in contact with law enforcement authorities who were investigating the case and would give them time to conduct and conclude their inquiries.

“Understanding the emotional and psychological impact of this event, we have engaged social workers and religious leaders to provide support and counselling to the affected families. Our hope is for the safe recovery of the stolen remains so the families can provide their loved ones with the dignified burial they deserve,” it said.

The parlour said it had stringent security measures in place at all its facilities to minimise risks of incidents such as the one on Monday. “However, in light of this event, we are taking further precautions to enhance security and ensure the safety of the deceased entrusted to our care.”

TimesLIVE

