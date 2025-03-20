The government is endorsing a public communication campaign to gain input from children and teenagers as it develops a strategy to strengthen programmes in state departments.
Under the umbrella of the Hold My Hand campaign, a “Moments That Matter” competition has been launched, inviting South Africans to share written stories, photos, videos or artwork which showcase relationships that create safe, nurturing and supportive environments for children.
“The competition is about recognising and celebrating those moments that build confidence, create security and inspire growth. They are those moments that put a smile on your face no matter what age you are,” said Lebo Motsheoga, communications content driver for the campaign.
Rose September, who leads the programme to accelerate action for children in the Presidency, said: “By sharing these moments we remind our people that creating a nurturing environment for children doesn’t always require grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s the small, everyday acts of care and kindness that leave the greatest impact.”
The competition runs until the end of April. To enter, participants need to WhatsApp the word “moments” to 0600-411-111 to begin the submission. Entries can be submitted weekly.
Winners will be awarded R1,000 cash vouchers and the weekly grand prize winner will receive cash vouchers to the value of R5,000.
The Moments That Matter competition is part of the broader Hold My Hand campaign, a national initiative and movement working to accelerate action for children and teenagers in South Africa.
The campaign is guided by the planned National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children. Once input from consultation with civil society, trade unions and the business sector has been incorporated, it will be presented to cabinet.
Government-backed campaign introduces 'Moments That Matter' competition
Image: Supplied/Publishers Association of South Africa
