Drugs valued at R200,000 and cash were found by police in the garage of a property in one of Cape Town's northern suburbs on Wednesday.
Kensington station commander Lt-Col Nkosinathi Losini led his team on a “pre-identified” raid on the property in Rapide Street, Kensington.
“A male person at the property became restless in the presence of the police members, giving them even more reason to search the premises thoroughly,” police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said.
“Their persistence ensured a breakthrough when they recovered a consignment of drugs and a substantial amount of cash hidden in a garage on the premises.”
IN PICS | Drugs, cash found hidden in garage in northern Cape Town suburb
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
The man was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.
TimesLIVE
