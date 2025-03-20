South Africa

IN PICS | Drugs, cash found hidden in garage in northern Cape Town suburb

20 March 2025 - 12:23 By Seipati Mothoa
The suspect has been arrested for dealing in drugs.
Image: SAPS

Drugs valued at R200,000 and cash were found by police in the garage of a property in one of Cape Town's northern suburbs on Wednesday. 

Kensington station commander Lt-Col Nkosinathi Losini led his team on a “pre-identified” raid on the property in Rapide Street, Kensington. 

“A male person at the property became restless in the presence of the police members, giving them even more reason to search the premises thoroughly,” police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said.

“Their persistence ensured a breakthrough when they recovered a consignment of drugs and a substantial amount of cash hidden in a garage on the premises.”

The cash that was found at the Kensington property which police raided on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS
A consignment of drugs was hidden in a garage in Kensington, Cape Town.
Image: SAPS

The man was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs.

TimesLIVE

