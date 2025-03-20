KZN defends circular that limits oversight visits to schools

The KwaZulu-Natal education department on Thursday defended its circular 29 of 2025 directive after claims that it sought to block constitutional oversights to schools in the province.

The directive, which aims to control oversight and other visits to schools by political parties, was issued by the department this week. It public representatives such as MPLs must submit written requests to schools or the department 30 days before their planned oversight visit.

The directive immediately received strong pushback from the DA which said it was unconstitutional and aimed mainly at dodging accountability and transparency in the department.

“Circular 29 is not just an administrative inconvenience, it is a direct attack on democracy, oversight and transparency,” said DA MPL Sakhile Mngadi. “The 30-day notice is not only unnecessary but directly contradicts the purpose of oversight, which is meant to be swift, responsive, and unfiltered.”

Mngadi wrote to education MEC Sipho Hlomuka over the matter, urging him to overturn the circular and hold head of department Nkosikhona Ngcobo accountable for “overreach”.

Should Hlomuka fail to act on this, Mngadi added, the DA would report Ngcobo to the public protector for abuse of power and unconstitutional obstruction of oversight, and take legal action to have the circular declared unconstitutional.

Addressing the matter on Thursday, Hlomuka said the circular was not from Ngcobo as an individual but from the department. He said the circular aimed to limit disruptions to teaching and learning by political activities in schools.

“We must not include politics in schools hence we’re calling for all parties to keep politics out of schools to maintain neutrality and focus on inclusive learning environment,” he said. “We want our schools to remain dedicated to education rather than political agendas because we don’t want anyone to involve politics in school and disrupt our learners and educators.

“By avoiding these principles, schools can create an environment where students focus on learning and personal development.”

