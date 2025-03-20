An elderly couple were found dead in separate rooms at their home in Ga-Kuranta village in Limpopo on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman had rope around their necks. The ropes were tied to the ceiling in the two rooms.
Neither of the victims had visible injuries.
The circumstances of their deaths is under investigation.
A case of robbery was opened as two cellphones belonging to them were taken.
Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer W/O Thai Modjadji on 060-996-0062, the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Octogenarian couple robbed, found dead in rural Limpopo
Image: 123RF/nichcha1911
An elderly couple were found dead in separate rooms at their home in Ga-Kuranta village in Limpopo on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman had rope around their necks. The ropes were tied to the ceiling in the two rooms.
Neither of the victims had visible injuries.
The circumstances of their deaths is under investigation.
A case of robbery was opened as two cellphones belonging to them were taken.
Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer W/O Thai Modjadji on 060-996-0062, the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
IN PICS | Morero opens Soweto clinic, urges residents to pay for services
Five suspects in custody over murder of JMPD official in Alexandra
Tshwane gives senior citizens first preference in clinics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos