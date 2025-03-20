South Africa

Octogenarian couple robbed, found dead in rural Limpopo

20 March 2025 - 13:50 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An elderly couple were found dead in their home in Ga-Kuranta village after a house robbery. Stock image
An elderly couple were found dead in their home in Ga-Kuranta village after a house robbery. Stock image
Image: 123RF/nichcha1911

An elderly couple were found  dead in separate rooms at their home in Ga-Kuranta village in Limpopo on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman had rope around their necks. The ropes were tied to the ceiling in the two rooms.

Neither of the victims had visible injuries.

The circumstances of their deaths is under investigation.

A case of robbery was opened as two cellphones belonging to them were taken.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer W/O Thai Modjadji on 060-996-0062, the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | Morero opens Soweto clinic, urges residents to pay for services

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has called on Soweto residents to look after the new 24-hour clinic in Naledi and urged them to pay for municipal ...
News
16 hours ago

Five suspects in custody over murder of JMPD official in Alexandra

Four men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Johannesburg metro police officer Judith Makwela.
News
3 days ago

Tshwane gives senior citizens first preference in clinics

No more queues for elderly people in Tshwane clinics.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Almost 70,000 South African inquiries about US refugee relocation: Chamber South Africa
  4. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  5. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa

Latest Videos

The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Snow White’ and a deep sea adventure hit the big screen