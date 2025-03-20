Sassa beneficiaries rush to beat the last-day deadline for new cards

Social grants beneficiaries queued in long lines at retail stores on Thursday to ensure they get their new Postbank black cards as the Sassa gold cards are set to stop working after midnight on Thursday.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office in Braamfontein turned away people on Thursday afternoon, saying it was short-staffed.

A woman who asked not to be identified told TimesLIVE that she had been in the queue outside the Sassa office since 6am to get the Postbank card but she was later turned away.

“We were told to come back on April 1 as they were short-staffed after the arrests that were made this week,” she said.