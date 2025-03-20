South Africa

Three new mpox cases in Ekurhuleni, bringing total in SA to 31

20 March 2025 - 07:47 By TimesLIVE
Ghana previously recorded cases of mpox in 2022 and 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Justin Makangara

Three more laboratory-confirmed cases of the mpox have been detected in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, the health department says.

The metro is where three other cases were detected at the end of February, including a man who had travelled to Uganda.

The newly detected positive cases include a 38-year old man. The other two are a 14-year-old male and 33-year-old woman who are both contacts of the other patient.

“None of them have recent travel history to countries or regions experiencing an mpox outbreak, which suggests there is ongoing local transmission of the virus in the country,” the department said.

All three also tested positive for the herpes simplex virus (HSV). This is a viral infection that causes painful blisters or ulcers which mainly spreads through skin-to-skin contact including kissing and unprotected sex.

“The patients are self-isolating and receiving appropriate clinical management from the healthcare workers,” the department said.

The total cumulative number of positive cases in South Africa is 31 since the outbreak in May 2024.

Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate. Consistent condom use and good personal hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing with soap, are among the most effective preventive methods to control further spread of the disease. 

TimesLIVE

