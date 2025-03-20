During the operation, law enforcement seized a number of critical items linked to the hijackings. These included:
"The suspects are linked to more than 30 hijackings on the N3 and are expected to appear in the Balfour magistrate's court," said Nevhuhulwi.
Motorists were urged to be especially vigilant when travelling on the R23 between Heidelberg and Balfour, where hijacking incidents have increased, particularly between 6pm and 10pm. These gangs employ stolen or counterfeit police uniforms and blue lights to deceive motorists into believing they are being stopped by legitimate police officers.
"Once the individual heeds the command of the 'police officer' and pulls over, the gang typically approaches from behind using flashing blue lights to mimic real police stops. The victims are then robbed, hijacked, assaulted, or in extreme cases, kidnapped," said Arrive Alive.
One of the latest reported incidents occurred on March 12 when a traveller from Standerton was targeted just after the Balfour circle.
Mistaking the gang's blue lights for an official police stop, the victim pulled over and was forcibly removed from his vehicle. The assailants dragged him into a nearby field, restrained him and stole his car.
As these suspects face charges for more than 30 hijackings on the N3, police urged motorists to stay alert and exercise caution when driving in areas known for such crimes.
Two suspects linked to more than 30 hijackings on the N3 arrested
Image: 123RF/radututa
A recent operation by a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of two suspects believed to be behind a series of hijackings on the N3, specifically between Villiers and the De Hoek Toll Gate.
According to SAPS spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the suspects used a dangerous and deceptive method to target unsuspecting motorists by posing as police officers.
“A team of law enforcement agencies arrested two suspects in connection to a spate of robberies on the N3 between Villiers and De Hoek Toll Gate. The suspects would disguise themselves as police officers, using a vehicle fitted with blue lights and sirens to pull over and hijack unsuspecting motorists,” she said.
The operation that led to the arrests involved SAPS counter intelligence, the Gauteng tactical response team, SAPS anti-gang unit, Gauteng traffic police air wing and others, including Tracker Connect, M&Z Werke Security and local community members.
The team operationalised intelligence gathered and caught the suspects in the act while they were hijacking a Toyota Land Cruiser.
“A high-speed chase ensued and there was a shoot-out between the suspects and the police. One of the suspects was shot and wounded while the other was arrested without injuries. Two victims were rescued unharmed after being held hostage inside the suspect vehicle,” said Nevhuhulwi.
Motorists were urged to be especially vigilant when travelling on the R23 between Heidelberg and Balfour, where hijacking incidents have increased, particularly between 6pm and 10pm. These gangs employ stolen or counterfeit police uniforms and blue lights to deceive motorists into believing they are being stopped by legitimate police officers.
“Once the individual heeds the command of the ‘police officer’ and pulls over, the gang typically approaches from behind using flashing blue lights to mimic real police stops. The victims are then robbed, hijacked, assaulted, or in extreme cases, kidnapped,” said Arrive Alive.
One of the latest reported incidents occurred on March 12 when a traveller from Standerton was targeted just after the Balfour circle.
Mistaking the gang’s blue lights for an official police stop, the victim pulled over and was forcibly removed from his vehicle. The assailants dragged him into a nearby field, restrained him and stole his car.
As these suspects face charges for more than 30 hijackings on the N3, police urged motorists to stay alert and exercise caution when driving in areas known for such crimes.
