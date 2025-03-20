South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues

20 March 2025 - 09:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial in the high court, sitting at Saldanha on the Cape West Coast, continues on Thursday.

The child's mother Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Apollis and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Six-year-old Joshlin went missing a year ago. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'How many times a day?': Use of drugs by state witness probed in Joshlin trial

Lourentia Lombaard, a former co-accused who turned state witness, previously testified that Racquel “Kelly” Smith allegedly confided in her that ...
News
1 day ago

State's key witness breaks down twice in Joshlin trafficking trial

The state's key witness broke down twice during cross-examination on Wednesday, halting the human trafficking trial regarding missing Joshlin Smith ...
News
19 hours ago

Police constable sister testifies against 'Kelly' in Joshlin Smith kidnap trial

Racquel “Kelly” Smith told her sister six days after reporting her six-year-old daughter Joshlin missing that she believed the child was nearby, ...
News
2 days ago

'I feel deeply hurt': witness expresses regret over fate of Joshlin Smith

A former accused turned state witness on Monday said she feels deeply hurt about what happened to six-year-old Joshlin Smith.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bail application of Sassa employees, others accused of theft moved to ... South Africa
  2. Ex-SAA board member arrested over taxi violence, extortion, pointing of firearm South Africa
  3. Almost 70,000 South African inquiries about US refugee relocation: Chamber South Africa
  4. Three bodies stolen from funeral parlour South Africa
  5. He was good-looking and kind, then the abuse began: a doctor's story South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial | 20 March 2025
Trump, Putin call ends with halt on Ukraine energy facility strikes | Reuters