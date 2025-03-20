WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial in the high court, sitting at Saldanha on the Cape West Coast, continues on Thursday.
The child's mother Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Apollis and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Six-year-old Joshlin went missing a year ago.
Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues
