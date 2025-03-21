South Africa

Breakthrough in Rea Vaya murder cases as a suspect arrested

21 March 2025 - 09:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two Rea Vaya buses drivers were shot dead in two seperate incidents in February. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Two Rea Vaya buses drivers were shot dead in two seperate incidents in February. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murders of two Rea Vaya bus drivers last month. 

The suspect was arrested in Linden, Johannesburg, on Tuesday and appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday. He was remanded until March 27 as police investigations continue. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspect was arrested after police received a tip-off.

“Police received a tip-off and details of the suspect's vehicle, which is suspected to have been used during the commission of crime, were circulated and led to the arrest of the suspect in Linden,” she said. 

The two Rea Vaya bus drivers, Rendani Tshilande, 48, and Samuel Silinda, 30, were shot dead in separate incidents in Protea and Mapetla in February. 

Silinda, who left behind a wife, four minor children and an unborn baby, had stopped at a robot along Wildchestnut Street in Protea Glen when he was shot by unknown suspects.

According to the police at the time, an eyewitness reported he was the last passenger on the bus when he heard gunshots and took cover. 

After the gunshots, the eyewitness realised that Tshilande had been shot. He tried to drive the bus but crashed into a wall. The driver was declared dead on the scene and the passenger escaped unharmed.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'I just saw people screaming': survivor of R21 fatal bus crash

The death toll from the bus crash has risen to 16, as four more people died in hospital
News
1 week ago

Taxi associations in Soweto stop Rea Vaya feeder buses from operating

Patrol vehicles belonging to different taxi associations in Soweto flooded the Thokoza Park Rea Vaya station and bus stops on Thursday morning, ...
News
1 month ago

Taxi-bus violence: deals on route sharing, competitive pricing models needed to avert conflict, says expert

This as two Rea Vaya bus drivers were murdered in Johannesburg and arson was reported at Putco and NTI depots in Mpumalanga and the North West
News
1 month ago

'He went to work and came back as a dead body'

Family of slain Rea Vaya bus driver devastated by killing.
News
1 month ago

Family of slain Rea Vaya bus driver, one of two killed in past week, wants answers

Slain bus driver leaves behind his wife, four children and an unborn child
News
1 month ago

Rea Vaya halts services after two bus drivers fatally shot in Soweto

The Rea Vaya bus service has been suspended due to the shootings.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Octogenarian couple robbed, found dead in rural Limpopo South Africa
  2. Trump releases JFK assassination documents World
  3. Tributes for grade 10 Glenwood High pupil who died in prematch warm-up South Africa
  4. Nigeria's Dangote refinery says it will suspend fuel sales in local currency Africa
  5. Attempted murder case against Edwin Sodi pulled from court roll South Africa

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson