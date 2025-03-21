Gauteng police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murders of two Rea Vaya bus drivers last month.
The suspect was arrested in Linden, Johannesburg, on Tuesday and appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday. He was remanded until March 27 as police investigations continue.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspect was arrested after police received a tip-off.
“Police received a tip-off and details of the suspect's vehicle, which is suspected to have been used during the commission of crime, were circulated and led to the arrest of the suspect in Linden,” she said.
The two Rea Vaya bus drivers, Rendani Tshilande, 48, and Samuel Silinda, 30, were shot dead in separate incidents in Protea and Mapetla in February.
Silinda, who left behind a wife, four minor children and an unborn baby, had stopped at a robot along Wildchestnut Street in Protea Glen when he was shot by unknown suspects.
According to the police at the time, an eyewitness reported he was the last passenger on the bus when he heard gunshots and took cover.
After the gunshots, the eyewitness realised that Tshilande had been shot. He tried to drive the bus but crashed into a wall. The driver was declared dead on the scene and the passenger escaped unharmed.
Breakthrough in Rea Vaya murder cases as a suspect arrested
Image: Veli Nhlapo
