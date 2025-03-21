South Africa

Free State police launch manhunt for suspect after man killed on farm

21 March 2025 - 16:49 By Kim Swartz
Police in Free State are searching for suspects who impersonated police officials.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Free State police have launched a manhunt for three suspects after the murder of a man in Thaba Nchu in the Free State on Thursday. 

Police said three men allegedly impersonating police officers killed a 30-year-old man on a farm outside Thaba Nchu. 

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the three unknown men who were armed arrived at the farm and called out the man's name.

“The suspects forcibly entered the residence by breaking down the door and locked a female and another fellow employee in the room. They then confronted the deceased, demanding information about missing sheep while assaulting him with fists and an iron thread puller,” said Kareli.

Kareli said the woman managed to escape from the locked room and discovered the victim's body face down with injuries and bruises on the head and body.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation. A manhunt was launched for the armed suspects and no arrests have been made yet. 

“The police urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation,” said Kareli.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police crimeline on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

