Law Society mourns death of religious leader and lawyer Ashwin Trikamjee

The Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) has described the late religious leader and lawyer Ashwin Trikamjee as a respected legal practitioner who has left a lasting legacy.
Trikamjee died on Wednesday night.
The LSSA expressed its condolences on the death of Trikamjee, a distinguished legal practitioner and a committed advocate for justice and the rule of law.
LSSA president Joanne Anthony-Gooden said his immense contributions to the legal profession in South Africa and beyond will leave a lasting legacy.
She said he played a pivotal role in the unification of the legal profession, serving as president of the former Association of Law Societies (ALS) and chairing critical negotiations that led to the formation of the LSSA in 1998.
“His leadership was instrumental in fostering collaboration between the ALS, the Black Lawyers Association (BLA), and the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL) in creating a unified voice for the legal profession,” she said.
She added that as a respected legal practitioner, Trikamjee served as an acting judge on multiple occasions in the Pietermaritzburg and Durban high courts.
“His commitment to justice extended beyond South Africa’s borders, as evidenced by his involvement with the International Bar Association’s (IBA) Human Rights Institute,” she said.
Trikamjee was part of the seven-person delegation that assessed the state of the judiciary and the rule of law in Zimbabwe in 2001 and later co-presented their findings alongside renowned advocate George Bizos, according to the LSSA.
His contributions to the IBA were extensive, having served as a vice-chair of its African Regional Forum and a council member of the IBA Human Rights Institute.
He chaired international sessions on trade, democracy and human rights in Africa, reflecting his dedication to legal excellence and human rights advocacy.
Trikamjee was a long-standing and dedicated member of the standing committee on legal education, the audit and risk committee and served as chair of the examination committee. His commitment to legal education and professional development was unwavering, ensuring the highest standards for future generations of legal practitioners.
“The LSSA honours Ashwin Trikamjee’s lifelong service to the legal profession and his uncompromising dedication to justice.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. His contributions will be remembered and celebrated by generations of legal practitioners to come,” said Anthony-Gooden.
TimesLIVE
Law Society mourns death of religious leader and lawyer Ashwin Trikamjee
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
